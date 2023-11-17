One of St. Johns County's Fastest Selling Communities celebrates new Sales Gallery Grand Opening

55+ Living is turning over a new leaf at Reverie at Silverleaf

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reverie at Silverleaf in St. Augustine celebrated their Sales Gallery Grand Opening on October 21st and 22nd, where visitors enjoyed a preview of the community's amenity-rich lifestyle, desirable floorplans and all the exceptional details of one of St. Johns County's fastest selling new communities.

Situated west of I-95 between County Road 210 and State Road 16 at St. Johns Parkway, the brand-new gated community of Reverie at Silverleaf elevates 55+ living to a whole new level.

Homebuyers have the choice of 11 distinctive single-family home floorplans, along with paired villa options that elevate all the comforts of home. Each home presents natural light with open home designs, private owner's suites and attractive entertaining spaces, plus outdoor spaces that enhance the pleasures of Florida living. These low-maintenance designs provide lock-and-leave convenience for the ultimate in active adult living.

Homes at Reverie at Silverleaf are priced from the $390s with the welcomed benefit of no CDD fees. Homebuyers can take advantage of pre-construction special pricing and the perks of being one of the first to choose their future homesite and start living the 55+ lifestyle soon. The single-family homes are presented by Dream Finders Homes, a publicly traded local company (NYSE: DFH) and one of the fastest-growing homebuilders in the nation.

Reverie at Silverleaf residents may connect with neighbors amid exclusive amenities that make every day a unique adventure – from celebrations at the lakeside clubhouse, to refreshing in the resort-style swimming pool, a brisk pickleball match or a relaxing evening around the firepit with friends and neighbors.

Everyday conveniences for carefree living are just moments from the gated peace-of-mind of Reverie at Silverleaf. A premier location in St. Augustine brings 42 miles of sand, sun and surf, St. Johns County's national, state and country parks, nature trails and natural wonders within minutes from home. And as the official homebuilder of the PGA Tour, this Dream Finders Homes community sits in the heart of Florida's golf mecca.

The new Reverie at Silverleaf Sales Gallery mingles with the neighborhood's natural beauty, sparkling waterways, and welcoming pathways. The address is 80 Charter Oaks Drive in St. Augustine, with the hours of Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 5:00pm; Sunday 12:00pm to 5:00pm. For more information and to set up a community tour, call 386-356-5800 or visit ReverieAtSilverleaf.com.

Dream Finders Homes, founded by Patrick Zalupski in 2008, is routinely honored as one of the nation's fastest growing companies. Based in Jacksonville, FL, the company has homebuilding operations in Orlando, FL, Savannah, GA, Bluffton, SC, Fayetteville, NC, Austin, TX, Denver, CO and the Washington, DC Metro area. Dream Finders closed over 6,878 homes and was the 18th largest homebuilder in the nation in 2022, according to Professional Builder magazine.

