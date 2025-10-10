One of the largest homes in Springfield, PA 19064 has officially hit the real estate market

140 North Rolling Road in Springfield, PA 19064 has officially hit the real estate market, offering a rare opportunity to own one of the largest and most distinctive properties currently available in Delaware County. This stately estate—featuring more than 6,300 square feet, six bedrooms, and four bathrooms—stands out for its impressive scale, luxurious amenities, and rich historical character, making it a true landmark in the region.

SPRINGFIELD, Pa., Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With nearly 6,300 square feet of living space, this residence is recognized as one of the largest single-family homes in both Springfield and wider Delaware County, an area where homes of this size and caliber rarely enter the market. Its expansive rooms and grand layout place it among a select group of prestigious estates, rivaled only by a handful of luxury homes in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Distinctive Historical and Architectural Features

Originally built in 1929, 140 North Rolling Road blends timeless Tudor architecture with modern amenities. While the property has undergone significant renovations, including updates to its gourmet kitchen and smart home systems, it retains elegant original details like hardwood floors, custom moldings, and two stone fireplaces. The classic curb appeal and beautifully landscaped grounds reinforce its historic stature in the neighborhood.

Residential and Commercial Flexibility

In addition to its residential allure, the property enjoys rare zoning flexibility for both residential and commercial use. This unique aspect allows for creative possibilities—such as a home-based business, in-law suite, or separate apartment—making it a versatile investment for the modern homeowner or entrepreneur.

Prime Location in the Heart of Springfield

Positioned within one of Springfield's most sought-after neighborhoods, 140 North Rolling Road offers proximity to top-rated schools, shopping, dining, and major roadways, ensuring a combination of suburban tranquility and urban convenience. Commuters appreciate the easy access to Philadelphia and the surrounding Main Line communities.

Unmatched Modern Comforts

Recent renovations have introduced state-of-the-art features including a chef's kitchen with premium appliances and Quartz countertops, updated bathrooms, and advanced security and climate systems. The property sits on a private, meticulously maintained lot and offers spacious parking with a garage and covered carport.

The property represents a rare blend of historical prestige, grand scale, and flexible functionality, making it one of the most exciting new listings in Delaware County in 2025. Interested parties are encouraged to schedule private tours to experience this unique residence first-hand and make a piece of Springfield history their own.

Media Contact

Dave Batty, Keller Williams, 1 6107159009, [email protected], https://www.battykolo.com/

Kathleen Ferry, 1 6107159009, [email protected]

SOURCE Keller Williams