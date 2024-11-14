One of the Last Waterfront Luxury Communities on Tampa Bay Announced

It's incredibly exciting to see the last and best parcel of land being developed. Hammock Bay in Apollo Beach offers future homeowners the opportunity to create their perfect home in a true gated community with direct access to Tampa Bay and no CDD fees. Post this

"Identifying and purchasing these 16 unspoiled acres along the shores of Tampa Bay has truly been a proud achievement for our company," said Kanji. "The property had been assembled over time and owned by a family trust for generations, so Hammock Bay provides a very rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise and the best of waterfront living in Florida."

Kanji continued, "Most notably, we are pleased to announce that during the recent Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Hammock Bay property had no adverse effects or impact. As we move forward, we are committed to constructing homes that adhere to the latest codes and are built to the highest standards, ensuring both safety and peace of mind for future homeowners."

The 47 homes ultimately built within Hammock Bay will represent over $175 million in real estate development. The first phase of the development with site preparation and infrastructure construction is projected to begin in early 2025. Luxury builders Bartlett Custom Homes and Tide Homes will begin construction on both custom and early move-in homes by October 2025. Residences will reflect elevated standards of design and craftsmanship, along with a unique architectural style and floorplan to reflect the tastes and requirements of each resident. Each builder has a long-term reputation for crafting high-quality residences with the features, finishes and style that can elevate daily living.

Sales at Hammock Bay are being managed by Craig Beggins of Century 21 Beggins Enterprises and Jennifer Zales of Coldwell Banker Realty. Describing the community, Beggins said, "Having lived and worked in Apollo Beach for over 30 years, it's incredibly exciting to me to see the last and best parcel of land being developed. Over the decades, Apollo Beach has had new homes built in and amongst a host of older more eclectic homes. Hammock Bay will epitomize the 2024 era of new homes, built to new standards and all together in a cohesive neighborhood of similar homes rather than a mishmash of new and old homes co-existing in one neighborhood."

The community's other sales representative, Jennifer Zales, added, "Hammock Bay redefines waterfront living with a focus on both luxury and resilience. Elevated new construction homes that meet and exceed the highest building standards provide an unmatched level of protection and peace of mind. Residents will enjoy the beauty of Tampa Bay and the security of knowing their community is built to withstand the challenges of coastal living. We're excited to offer future homeowners the opportunity to create their perfect home in a true gated community with direct access to Tampa Bay and no CDD fees."

Premier Tampa Bay Homebuilders

Bartlett Custom Homes has established itself as a premier builder in the custom home industry, renowned for turning clients' visions into tangible realities. Founded in 1991, the company's ability to blend timeless architectural designs with cutting-edge building techniques has made them a trusted name among luxury home buyers.

Tide Homes, a prominent homebuilder on Florida's west coast, was established by seasoned general contractors and construction experts who bring years of industry experience to the table. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of their work, from the initial design phase to the final touches on a completed home.

Developing Destinations of Distinction

As the developer of Hammock Bay, Impact Properties benefits from having over 40 years of real estate development experience creating successful developments throughout Florida.

As Tampa Bay's exclusive new waterfront community, Hammock Bay is now offering homesites starting at $600,000, and home lot packages ranging from $1.8 million to $10 million. These stunning residences range from 3,500 square feet to more than 7,500 square feet, with captivating waterfront views and deep-water dock access.

For more information, visit LiveHammockBay.com or contact premier sales agents Craig Beggins of Century 21 Beggins Enterprises, or Jennifer Zales of Coldwell Banker Realty, at 813-658-2121.

Media Contact

Stephanie Harrison, ULA, 1 7272182887, [email protected]

SOURCE Impact Properties; ULA