One of the Nation's Largest Native American Populations applies for $50 Million Tribal Connectivity Grant with the U.S. Commerce.

Lumbee Tribal Nation, the largest tribal organization east of the Mississippi, teams with Lumbee River Electric Management Corporation and GETWIREDAMERICA® to connect the underserved nation and lands to faster broadband.

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We intend to build on its existing infrastructure and community partnerships with RIVR Tech and expand fiber and broadband throughout Lumbee River Electric Management Cooperative's territory, which serves over 60,000 members and over 160,000 locations," said Jon T. Locklear, President of Lumbee River Electric Management Cooperative.