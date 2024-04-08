One of the Nation's Largest Native American Populations applies for $50 Million Tribal Connectivity Grant with the U.S. Commerce.

Lumbee Tribal Nation, the largest tribal organization east of the Mississippi, teams with Lumbee River Electric Management Corporation and GETWIREDAMERICA® to connect the underserved nation and lands to faster broadband.
WASHINGTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We intend to build on its existing infrastructure and community partnerships with RIVR Tech and expand fiber and broadband throughout Lumbee River Electric Management Cooperative's territory, which serves over 60,000 members and over 160,000 locations," said Jon T. Locklear, President of Lumbee River Electric Management Cooperative.
"Lumbee Chairman John Lowery, who authorized the Lumbee River EMC to team the Lumbee Tribe with Diamond Ventures and GETWIREDAMERICA®, is a true visionary and leader who cares about the Lumbee member's access to telemedicine, distance learning, workforce development, and more by being connected to the fastest technologies available," said C. Earl Peek, Managing Member of Diamond Ventures GEWTWIREDAERICA®.
Per the National Telecommunications Information Administration, …"The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) is a $3 billion program, from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, to support Tribal governments bringing high-speed Internet to Tribal lands, including telehealth, distance learning, affordability, and digital inclusion initiatives". 1
President Biden signed an Executive Order that "affirms that Tribal self-governance is about the fundamental right of a people to determine their own destiny and to prosper and flourish on their own terms". 2 "There's no better way to self-govern and proposer than to participate in commerce globally from your home", said Peek.
1 https://www.ntia.gov/category/tribal-broadband-connectivity-program#:~:text=The%20Tribal%20Broadband%20Connectivity%20Program,distance%20learning%2C%20affordability%2C%20and%20digital
2 https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/12/06/fact-sheet-president-biden-signs-historic-executive-order-to-usher-in-the-next-era-of-tribal-self-determination/#:~:text=The%20Executive%20Order%20affirms%20that,America's%20overlapping%20system%20of%20government.
Media Contact
C. Earl Peek, C. Earl Peek, 1 833-383-8227, [email protected], www.dvfcap.com
Eric Peek, GETWIREDAMERICA, 1 833-383-8227, [email protected], www.getwiredamerica.com
SOURCE C. Earl Peek
Share this article