One Piece TCG Marketplace Comparison Reveals 0% Fee Trading Platform

A new 2026 report compares fees, buyer protection, and trust systems across eBay, TCGPlayer, Whatnot, Facebook, and OPTCG Market — a Discord marketplace where sellers keep 100% of their sale price.
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The One Piece Trading Card Game has become one of the fastest-growing collectible card games since its 2022 launch. With booster boxes, manga rares, and alt-art leaders regularly selling for hundreds of dollars, platform fees have become a major concern for collectors and sellers alike.
A new comparison report examines the five most popular platforms for buying and selling One Piece TCG cards in 2026, ranking each on seller fees, buyer protection, trust systems, and community features.
FEE COMPARISON
eBay charges sellers approximately 12.9% plus $0.30 per transaction. TCGPlayer takes roughly 12.55%. Whatnot charges 9.5% plus additional fees. Facebook Marketplace takes 5-8%. OPTCG Market, a dedicated Discord-based marketplace, charges 0%.
On a $200 manga rare, sellers keep $173.90 on eBay, $174.90 on TCGPlayer, and $181.00 on Whatnot. On OPTCG Market, sellers keep the full $200.
BUYER PROTECTION
OPTCG Market offers a free middleman escrow service where a trusted moderator holds payment until the buyer confirms delivery. This service is free until April 1, 2026. The platform also features a vouch and ranking system where every completed trade builds a seller's public reputation.
COMMUNITY AND DISCOVERY
Unlike Facebook Marketplace, where One Piece card traders must join and monitor dozens of separate buy/sell/trade groups, OPTCG Market centralizes everything in one active Discord server with dedicated channels for listings, price checks, and community discussion.
The full comparison report with detailed rankings is available here
Collectors and players can join the marketplace for free.
ABOUT OPTCG MARKET
OPTCG Market is the largest Discord-based marketplace for buying, selling, and trading One Piece TCG cards and sealed product. Founded by collectors for collectors, the platform charges zero seller fees. Learn more about OPTCG Market.
