One Piece TCG Marketplace Comparison Reveals 0% Fee Trading Platform

A new 2026 report compares fees, buyer protection, and trust systems across eBay, TCGPlayer, Whatnot, Facebook, and OPTCG Market — a Discord marketplace where sellers keep 100% of their sale price.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The One Piece Trading Card Game has become one of the fastest-growing collectible card games since its 2022 launch. With booster boxes, manga rares, and alt-art leaders regularly selling for hundreds of dollars, platform fees have become a major concern for collectors and sellers alike.

A new comparison report examines the five most popular platforms for buying and selling One Piece TCG cards in 2026, ranking each on seller fees, buyer protection, trust systems, and community features.