One Shot: Overtime Elite Returns for Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video

One Shot: Overtime Elite is back for a second season on Amazon Prime Video - the high-stakes, character-driven series will premiere with all episodes on Tuesday, October 29.

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Shot: Overtime Elite is back for a second season - the high-stakes, character-driven series will premiere with all episodes on October 29.

One Shot: Overtime Elite explores the lives of OTE's next generation of basketball stars, as they navigate through various challenges and grueling training in pursuit of a professional basketball career. This compelling series dives into what it truly takes to make it to the next level—the drive, the sacrifice, the perseverance, and the glory that makes it all worth it. The series highlights the remarkable journey of both players and coaches as they battle through adversity in the pursuit of their basketball dreams. Viewers get an in-depth look at what it means to be an elite player in the spotlight in an age where being a public sports figure can be a critical part of your career. One Shot: Overtime Elite will take audiences behind the scenes of a league that is inspiring an entirely new generation of basketball players and fans alike.

Prime Video is also the live rights holder of Overtime Elite games, with the new season beginning on Nov 1st.

