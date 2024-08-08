One Size Fits All: Semos Cloud Solves Cross-Industry, Unit & Location Nomination Challenges and More Employee Recognition Updates

Semos Cloud, a company at the forefront of People and Culture Intelligence solutions, just unveiled a fresh set of features designed to facilitate industry-specific nomination, empower deskless workers, and unlock valuable talent insights.

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semos Cloud, a company at the forefront of People and Culture Intelligence solutions, just unveiled a fresh set of features designed to facilitate industry-specific nomination, empower deskless workers, and unlock valuable talent insights.

The updates in the employee recognition and rewards platform - JobPts, empower enterprise companies to:

Facilitate Nominations Across Different Industries, Units or Locations: Managing nomination programs across multiple countries, different industries or different business units can be a logistical nightmare. But with Semos Cloud's enhanced nomination functionalities, JobPts is the only recognition and rewards platform that facilitates industry-specific, unit and division-based nominations for global enterprises. Imagine a large company operating in nine different industries, with almost 50,000 employees spread across 10+ countries. The new features, including SMS notifications, segmented winner announcements, two-level approvals, and advanced country and unit filtering, allow them to effortlessly receive nominations, select winners, and distribute awards regardless of industry, department, unit, or employee location.





Reach Deskless Employees Effectively: Gone are the days of relying solely on email! Last year Semos pioneered SMS Recognition as the first vendor on the market that enabled inclusive recognition for the deskless workers. Now they are expanding their SMS capabilities with nomination program winner announcements, and service anniversary alerts. This ensures that all employees, regardless of whether they are deskless or not, feel valued and included.





Manage Budgets Efficiently with Configurable Wallets: HR administrators can now create customized wallets for specific purposes. For example, points earned from service anniversaries can be directed exclusively towards company swag, or points from recognition programs can be exclusively used for charitable donations. This empowers budget management and targeted reward allocation.





Showcase Company Culture on LinkedIn: The "Wrap Up" functionality provides employees with a personalized yearly or quarterly summary of their recognition achievements. The generated file can be downloaded as PDF or shared on LinkedIn through the platform, highlighting the company's commitment to employee appreciation and attracting top talent.





Identify High-Potential Employees With X-Shape Talent Reports: The JobPts, Recognition and Rewards platform now features an X-Shape Talent Report. This report analyzes recognition messages to identify emerging talent and high-potential employees, based on defined skill set, aiding HR executives in future leadership planning.

Semos Cloud's Nurture – Employee Communications solution also received a boost:

Login for Deskless Employees Without Email: Thanks to the seamless integration between Nurture and the HCM system, deskless employees are now enabled to login to Nurture without email, using only the ID number available within the HCM system. Administrators can also directly push communication through the app, bypassing email entirely. This eliminates login barriers and keeps everyone connected.





Popup for Employees Without Phone Number Data in HCM System: Imagine a manufacturing worker seeing a poster promoting the Nurture app. By scanning the QR code on the poster, they can be directed to the app where the system notifies them to consensually insert their mobile phone number and verify it to be able to receive communications via SMS.

"We're passionate about understanding our clients' challenges and developing solutions that meet their unique needs," said Ana Binovska, Head of Customer Success at Semos Cloud. "Our expanded nomination program, SMS capabilities, and other innovations empower companies to build a truly inclusive and informed workforce, ultimately driving a company culture with exceptional results."

For more information on these transformative updates and how Semos Cloud can help your organization thrive, please visit http://www.semoscloud.com.

About Semos Cloud

Semos Cloud is a pioneer in innovative HR technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing employee engagement, recognition, and talent development. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering measurable results, Semos Cloud empowers organizations to create thriving workplaces where employees can reach their full potential.

Media Contact

Sofija Tancheva Zaharieva, Semos Cloud, +1 (571) 842-1117, [email protected], https://semoscloud.com/

SOURCE Semos Cloud