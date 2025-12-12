ONE Sotheby's International Realty Unveils Powerhouse Sports & Entertainment Division

"This launch represents our commitment to performing at the highest level, and our ability to deliver a uniquely tailored experience based on the specialized needs of the sports and entertainment community," said Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. Post this

Under the leadership of Chris Anthony, the division's Managing Director, members will join an exclusive community of top-tier advisors and high-net-worth individuals. "This new division will empower our advisors to deliver on a very specific set of needs with absolute privacy, precision, and excellence," said Anthony. "Our exceptionally qualified advisors meet the most rigorous standards and understand the nuanced demands of representing sports and entertainment professionals."

Members gain access to exclusive marketing collateral, division-specific digital assets, and networking events designed to foster collaboration and growth within the luxury real estate sector. Through strategic alliances, including its designation as the preferred luxury real estate partner of the Miami HEAT, ONE Sotheby's International Realty is deeply embedded in the region's sports and entertainment culture. These connections offer exclusive touchpoints and invaluable access, further empowering the division to serve high-profile clients and position its advisors at the heart of the region's elite network.

The division features a distinguished roster of advisors recognized for their proven success with elite buyers and sellers across the U.S. and internationally, including Kimberly Knausz, Benjamin Westby, Brian Moorman, Michael Martinez, Anna Sherrill, Jeff Miller, Madison Collum, Eddy Martinez, Roland Ortiz, Mark Nestler, John Poletto, Veroushka Volkert, Danielle Gustafson, Karen Elmir, Julian Calderin, Michael Raben, John Richardson, Mary Dellenbach, Sandra Tagliamonte, Brigitte Lina, Alina Schwartz, Stephanie Moss Dandridge, Banna Fakhoury, Jackie Feldman, Laura Roxana Garcia, Carla Christenson, Jessica Fernandez, Isaac Malagon, and Lara Goodwin.

ONE Sotheby's International Realty is the premier luxury real estate brokerage along Florida's East Coast, with 31 offices spanning from Miami to Amelia Island. Together with 1,300 of the most passionate, committed, and well-connected real estate professionals, ONE Sotheby's International Realty delivers unparalleled expertise and the prestigious recognition of the Sotheby's brand to our local markets. The brokerage's direct affiliation with Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty has offered the company unparalleled, global reach – an attribute sellers reap the full benefit of as their homes receive prime exposure to a network of more than 26,000 associates in more than 81 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices. The firm's development sales division represents some of the most successful and prestigious condo developments along the coast. Offering committed professionals, backed by a global brand with a heritage of unsurpassed quality, value and trust, ONE Sotheby's International Realty is dedicated to giving extraordinary lives a home to thrive. For more information about the Florida East Coast market or about working with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, please visit: onesothebysrealty.com.

