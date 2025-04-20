One Step Foundation Joins Forces with Saayam -- A No-Nonsense, AI-Powered Platform Built for Real Impact by Visionary Technologist Dinakara Nagalla

"Saayam isn't just another product. It's a lifeline for those who need help but don't know where to turn. It's about empowering the givers and the ones in need." — Dinakara Nagalla, Founder of Saayam Post this

At the One Step Run 2025 event on April 6th, Saayam didn't just show up. It led the charge, serving as presenting sponsor and dropping a $20,000 contribution toward real-world results. The event raised $50,000 in total—funding projects like Project SEE, which funds life-changing cataract surgeries in Nepal and South Asia. That's not charity. That's life restoration.

"We didn't do this run to burn calories or post pictures. We did it to remind people that compassion is action," said Bal Joshi, Board Member, One Step Foundation. "Our partnership with Saayam takes that spirit and supercharges it."

Gigi Gupta, Board Director at Saayam, added, "We've built a platform where 100% of what you give reaches the person who needs it. No middlemen. No bureaucracy. Just trust, backed by real-time tracking and AI-driven fraud protection."

At the heart of this movement is Dinakara Nagalla, a South Indian-born immigrant, engineer, father, and serial entrepreneur who built and sold one of the most impactful aviation SaaS platforms on Earth. And now? He's choosing to build something that doesn't feed shareholders—but feeds souls.

"Saayam isn't just another product. It's the platform I wish existed when I needed help but didn't know where to turn," said Nagalla. "It's built for the hustlers, the givers, and the ones stuck in the shadows who just need a hand."

As if that wasn't enough, Nagalla is fueling Saayam with the proceeds of his just-released book, "Becoming Human"(Game Changer Publishing). A raw, unfiltered dive into failure, resilience, fatherhood, and fighting to stay real in a world obsessed with image. Every dollar from the book goes directly into Saayam.

This partnership isn't a handshake. It's a fuse.

Together, Saayam and One Step Foundation are forging a new model for giving—where AI meets accountability, and every rupee or dollar lands exactly where it should.

Visit the One Step Foundation on Saayam: https://saayam.com/ngo-profile/67e49a462cec779d66df31a0

Media Contact

Gigi Gupta, Saayam, 1 9723321007, [email protected], www.saayam.com

SOURCE Saayam