One Step Rehab Offers Hope in the Face of Worldwide Addiction Crisis with High Quality and Affordable Residential Treatment Services

The center leverages its One Step to Recovery™ treatment system to support clients in their journey to sobriety. This three-phase approach relies on patient education and understanding of underlying issues driving addiction, multi-modality treatment approaches to best support the client, and adaptation skills in response to stressful situations. Clients are also supported with science-driven nutrition, outdoor therapy, and nutraceuticals, all delivered in an all-inclusive resort setting in a serene location.

One Step Rehab employs highly trained and certified Western staff that employ proven Western treatment approaches, offering clients peace of mind for their well-being and financial investment. The center offers a beautiful, tranquil setting with all the amenities of an all-inclusive resort, including a world-class fitness center, swimming pools, tennis courts, lounge areas, private guest rooms and villas, exciting excursions, and more.

And while the experience rivals a luxury resort, One Step Rehab is able to keep costs low. The average cost of care at One Step Rehab is one-quarter the cost of a similar center in the US or Europe and half the cost of other treatment centers in Thailand, making it an attractive choice for clients looking for high-quality care that is also affordable.

The center is owned and operated by Alastair Mordey, who also serves as the clinical director. Mordey is one of the most experienced addiction treatment center operators in the world who has treated over 5,000 addicted persons in the past 15 years.

"Anyone committed to becoming sober should have access to quality care at an affordable price. But for many people struggling with addiction, finding the right-fit facility for their needs that fits into their budget can be a challenge," said Mordey. "Our mission at One Step Rehab is to give addicted persons the comprehensive, personalized treatment experience they need to heal at a fraction of the cost in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Our proven treatment process, paired with a tranquil setting in Thailand, is designed to support the whole person and arm them with the knowledge and strategies needed to recover and successfully pursue a post-treatment life of sobriety."

