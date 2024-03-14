One Step Secure IT joins FordDirect to expand The Shop, a one-stop e-commerce platform for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers

"One Step Secure IT will now help Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers spend more time doing what they do best while also supporting FordDirect's mission as a trusted partner and resource to find the best vendors in the market for all of their needs," explained Dean Stoneley, FordDirect CEO. Post this

One Step Secure IT's cutting-edge solutions including Third-Party Risk Assessments, Outsourced IT and Cyber Services, Outsourced vCISO Services, Cybersecurity Services, and IT & Compliance Consulting, are now available to Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers that have signed on to take advantage of The Shop's array of options. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and best practices, One Step Secure IT empowers organizations to mitigate the risks associated with cyber threats, minimize downtime, and uphold customer trust.

"Our partnership with FordDirect's 'The Shop' reinforces One Step Secure IT's dedication to enhancing cybersecurity and improving IT efficiency in the automotive industry," One Step Secure IT Founder and CEO Scott Kreisberg said. "Drawing upon over 30 years of expertise in empowering retailers to protect and grow their business through secure technological solutions, we're shaping a future where innovation and security work together."

FordDirect recognizes that dealerships face an increasing demand for day-to-day resources, including meeting customer expectations, complying with regulations, managing employees, updating technology, and planning sales events. The Shop is designed to create more efficiencies and cost savings so that dealerships can focus on core activities.

"One Step Secure IT will now help Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers spend more time doing what they do best while also supporting FordDirect's mission as a trusted partner and resource to find the best vendors in the market for all of their needs," explained Dean Stoneley, FordDirect CEO.

About One Step Secure IT

Since 1985, One Step has empowered businesses across the nation to leverage technology for competitive advantage, focusing on growth and revenue. Specializing in Cybersecurity, Managed/Co-Managed IT, Information Security, and Compliance Services, we adapt to evolving customer journeys and emerging threats. Based in Phoenix, Ariz., we serve nationwide. Learn more at onestepsecureit.com.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks. Learn more about The Shop at https://theshop.forddirect.com. Learn more about FordDirect at https://www.forddirect.com/.

Alicia Kreisberg, One Step Secure IT, 1 6235808181, [email protected], https://www.onestepsecureit.com/

