One Step Secure IT partners with CNCDA as a licensed IT vendor, offering managed IT services to enhance operational resilience for California auto dealerships.
PHOENIX, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Step Secure IT proudly announces its licensed vendor partnership with the California New Car Dealer Association (CNCDA), which offers managed information technology (IT) services to CNCDA member auto dealerships. This collaboration marks a milestone in One Step's pursuit of ensuring operational resilience across the automotive industry.
"We are proud to have One Step as a new official licensed vendor for our association. Their managed IT offerings will not only assist our dealers in providing the best service to their customers, but they will also help CNCDA provide enhanced association benefits and opportunities to our members. We are happy to have them join us," said Brian Maas, CNCDA President.
One Step provides IT and additional services throughout the United States, giving dealerships access to a full team of experts to help them optimize and secure their business technology.
"Teaming up with the CNCDA exemplifies our dedication to protecting auto dealerships across the nation," stated Scott Kreisberg, Founder and CEO of One Step Secure IT. "With over 35 years of experience, One Step Secure IT empowers dealerships to streamline IT operations and safeguard their assets. Our goal is to equip auto dealerships with the necessary resources and expert knowledge to secure their financial interests and succeed in a competitive market."
One Step Secure IT is an outsourced IT company with over three decades of experience. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and best practices, the company empowers organizations to minimize downtime and uphold customer trust.
