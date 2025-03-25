One Step Secure IT Partners with CNCDA as a Licensed IT Vendor

"Teaming up with the CNCDA exemplifies our dedication to protecting auto dealerships across the nation," stated Scott Kreisberg. "Our goal is to equip auto dealerships with the necessary resources and expert knowledge to secure their financial interests and succeed in a competitive market." Post this

One Step provides IT and additional services throughout the United States, giving dealerships access to a full team of experts to help them optimize and secure their business technology.

"Teaming up with the CNCDA exemplifies our dedication to protecting auto dealerships across the nation," stated Scott Kreisberg, Founder and CEO of One Step Secure IT. "With over 35 years of experience, One Step Secure IT empowers dealerships to streamline IT operations and safeguard their assets. Our goal is to equip auto dealerships with the necessary resources and expert knowledge to secure their financial interests and succeed in a competitive market."

One Step Secure IT is an outsourced IT company with over three decades of experience. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and best practices, the company empowers organizations to minimize downtime and uphold customer trust.

