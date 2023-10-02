One Step Secure IT Signs on as 2023 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion; Announces vCISO Information Security Services for Business

One Step Secure IT Founder and CEO Scott Kreisberg said, "Cybersecurity begins with good personal cybersecurity hygiene and is something everyone — and I mean everyone — can constantly improve on." Tweet this

The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, and individuals.

One Step Secure IT is proud to be a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion again this year supporting the initiative to promote cybersecurity awareness and best practices. One Step Secure IT Founder and CEO Scott Kreisberg said, "Cybersecurity begins with good personal cybersecurity hygiene and is something everyone — and I mean everyone — can constantly improve on."

Technology is deeply intertwined with our lives, from mobile to connected home devices. And while the evolution of technology accelerates, cyber criminals are working just as hard to find ways to compromise technology and disrupt personal and business life.

For 20 Octobers and counting, Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to highlight some of the emerging challenges that exist in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward, actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.

Starting this year, the new theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is Secure Our World, with the main messaging revolving around four key cybersecurity best practices:

Understanding the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use.



Turning on multi-factor authentication on personal devices and business networks.



Recognizing and reporting phishing – still one of the primary threat actions used by cyber criminals today.



Installing updates on a regular basis and turning on automated updates.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. One Step Secure IT is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative, co-managed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cybersecurity Alliance.

With the goal of helping businesses secure their valuable assets and data, One Step Secure IT has introduced Information Security Services conducted by a CISSP-certified virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO).

One Step's Information Security Services offer a comprehensive approach to strengthening business security. Their vCISO collaborates with businesses to develop robust business continuity & incident response plans, ensuring minimal disruptions and swift recovery. One Step's vCISO empowers businesses with expert guidance for proactive risk management and dynamic security strategy.

It has become imperative for organizations of all sizes to adopt a proactive approach to safeguarding their assets, data, and reputation. Recognizing this need, One Step Secure IT has developed a comprehensive suite of services to empower businesses with a robust security strategy.

To learn more about these Information Security Services, call One Step Secure IT at 623-227-1997 or visit https://www.onestepsecureit.com/contact.

About One Step Secure IT:

We are an outsourced IT company with over three decades protecting our customer's data from breaches to alleviate the dread of cyber attacks, costly downtime, and loss of customer trust.

Our expertise includes Cybersecurity, Managed/Co-Managed IT, Information Security, and Compliance Services. We understand that as business operations evolve, so do the security threats. Our expert team collaborates closely with you to create a customized IT strategy, identify vulnerabilities, and strengthen your IT infrastructure.

Our corporate headquarters are located in Phoenix, AZ, and we proudly serve businesses across the nation. To learn more about how One Step Secure IT can enhance your technology landscape, visit our website at onestepsecureit.com.

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month:

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident.

Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state, and local governments, and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyber space that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/

