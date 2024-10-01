One Step Secure IT Signs on as 2024 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion

One Step Secure IT has joined as a Champion for Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2024, supporting efforts to promote cybersecurity awareness and best practices. Celebrated each October, the initiative, led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and CISA, emphasizes the importance of online safety. CEO Scott Kreisberg highlighted that effective cybersecurity begins with strong personal habits. This year's theme, "Secure Our World," encourages actions like recognizing phishing, using strong passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, and updating software. One Step Secure IT remains committed to helping businesses protect their assets and data. For more information on their services, visit their website or call 623-227-1997.

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix IT and security company, One Step Secure IT, announces it has signed on as Champion for Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2024, to help businesses secure their critical information.

Founded in 2004, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held each October, is the world's foremost initiative to promote cybersecurity awareness and best practices. It is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, and individuals.

One Step Secure IT is proud to be a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion again this year and supports the initiative to promote cybersecurity awareness and best practices. One Step Secure IT Founder and CEO Scott Kreisberg said, "Effective cybersecurity starts with strong personal habits, and it's something everyone can continuously improve. Whether you're an individual or part of a large organization, prioritizing personal cybersecurity hygiene is the foundation for staying one step ahead of cyber threats."

For the past 20 years and counting, Cybersecurity Awareness Month has aimed to highlight some of the emerging challenges in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward, actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.

The theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is Secure Our World. This theme recognizes the importance of taking daily action to reduce risks when online and connected to devices.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month highlights four simple steps to boost online safety at home, work, or school. These tips help protect you whenever you're connected. Share them with family, friends, colleagues, and your community to make the digital world safer for everyone!

Here are the easy actions we should all take, not just in October but every day, to stay safe online.

Recognize & Report Phishing: Be cautious of unsolicited messages asking for personal information. Avoid sharing sensitive information or credentials with unknown sources. Report phishing attempts and delete the message.

Use Strong Passwords: Strong passwords are long, random, and unique and include all four character types (uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and symbols). Password managers are a powerful tool to help you create strong passwords for each account.

Turn On MFA: You need more than a password to protect your online accounts, and enabling MFA makes you significantly less likely to get hacked. Enable MFA on all your online accounts that offer it, especially email, social media, and financial accounts.

Update Software: Ensuring your software is up to date is the best way to make sure you have the latest security patches and updates on your devices. Regularly check for updates if automatic updates are not available.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact by providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. One Step Secure IT is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative.

It has become imperative for organizations of all sizes to adopt a proactive approach to safeguarding their assets, data, and reputation. Recognizing this need, One Step Secure IT has developed a comprehensive suite of services to empower businesses with a robust security strategy.

To learn more about these Information Security Services, call One Step Secure IT at 623-227-1997 or visit https://www.onestepsecureit.com/contact.

About One Step Secure IT

We are an outsourced IT company with over three decades protecting our customer's data from breaches to alleviate the dread of cyber attacks, costly downtime, and loss of customer trust. Our expertise includes Cybersecurity, Managed/Co-Managed IT, Information Security, and Compliance Services. We understand that as business operations evolve, so do the security threats. Our expert team collaborates closely with you to create a customized IT strategy, identify vulnerabilities, and strengthen your IT infrastructure.

Our corporate headquarters are located in Phoenix, AZ, and we proudly serve businesses across the nation. To learn more about how One Step Secure IT can help secure your business, visit our website at https://www.onestepsecureit.com/

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state, and local governments, and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyber space that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/

