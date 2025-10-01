One Step Secure IT Signs on as 2025 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion

"In 2025, cybersecurity means staying ahead of threats by combining AI-driven tools with proven, vigilant practices. Each step toward better security practices builds a stronger foundation for a safer digital future," said One Step Secure IT Founder and CEO Scott Kreisberg. Post this

The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, and individuals.

One Step Secure IT is proud to be a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion for the fourth consecutive year, supporting the initiative to promote cybersecurity awareness and best practices.

One Step Secure IT Founder and CEO Scott Kreisberg said, "In 2025, cybersecurity means staying ahead of threats by combining AI-driven tools with proven, vigilant practices. Cultivating strong personal and organizational habits is essential to outsmarting evolving cyber risks. Each step toward better security practices builds a stronger foundation for a safer digital future."

For the past 21 years, Cybersecurity Awareness Month has aimed to highlight some of the emerging challenges in the world of cybersecurity and provide straightforward, actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.

Every October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month highlights simple strategies to strengthen cyber defenses. This year's theme, Stay Safe Online, emphasizes practical steps to safeguard yourself, your family, and your business from digital threats.

Small changes can have a big impact. That's why we're focusing on 4 straightforward actions to quickly enhance your online security.

Here's how you can stay protected:

Use strong passwords and a password manager: Create complex, unique passwords for each account and store them securely with a password manager to simplify access while keeping your accounts safe from unauthorized access.

Enable multifactor authentication (MFA): Add an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification, such as a text code or app notification, to ensure only you can access your accounts.

Recognize and report scams: Stay vigilant by identifying suspicious emails, texts, or calls, and report them to authorities to protect yourself and others from fraudsters exploiting personal information.

Update your software: Regularly install software updates to patch vulnerabilities, keeping your devices and data secure from the latest cyber threats.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact by providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. One Step Secure IT is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative.

It has become imperative for organizations of all sizes to adopt a proactive approach to safeguarding their assets, data, and reputation. Recognizing this need, One Step Secure IT has developed a comprehensive suite of services to empower businesses with a robust security strategy.

To learn more about these Information Security Services, call One Step Secure IT at 623-227-1997 or visit https://www.onestepsecureit.com/contact.

About One Step Secure IT

We are an outsourced IT company with over three decades protecting our customer's data from breaches to alleviate the dread of cyber attacks, costly downtime, and loss of customer trust. Our expertise includes Cybersecurity, Managed/Co-Managed IT, Information Security, and Compliance Services. We understand that as business operations evolve, so do the security threats. Our expert team collaborates closely with you to create a customized IT strategy, identify vulnerabilities, and strengthen your IT infrastructure.

Our corporate headquarters are located in Phoenix, AZ, and we proudly serve businesses across the nation. To learn more about how One Step Secure IT can help secure your business, visit our website at https://www.onestepsecureit.com/

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state, and local governments, and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyber space that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/

