One Stop Housing to Host Community Open House & Resource Connection Event at Bantam Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Stop Housing is pleased to announce a Community Open House & Resource Connection Event at Bantam Apartments, taking place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 2949 Airways Blvd, Memphis, TN 38131.
This free, family-friendly event is designed to strengthen community ties and connect residents with vital local resources. Nonprofits and service providers from across Memphis will be on-site with information tables sharing services related to housing, healthcare, employment, childcare, food access, and more.
Participating organizations include:
- MIFA (Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association)
- Shelby County Community Services Agency (CSA)
- Agape Child & Family Services
- Memphis Police Department (MPD)
These organizations provide critical support and services for many residents of Bantam Apartments and surrounding neighborhoods.
Event Highlights:
- Free pizza for all attendees
- Gift card raffles every hour
- On-site property tours
- Move-in specials, including waived application fees
- Meet-and-greets with local partners and community leaders
"We are excited to welcome the Memphis community to this event," said Mark Vengroff, Managing Partner of One Stop Housing. "Our goal is to create a warm, inclusive space where people can connect with meaningful resources, explore housing options, and build lasting support networks."
Whether you're searching for affordable housing, looking to access local services, or want to get more involved in your community, the Bantam Apartments Open House is an excellent opportunity to engage, learn, and connect.
For more information about Bantam Apartments or One Stop Housing, visit www.onestophousing.com or call (941) 586-4947.
About One Stop Housing
One Stop Housing is a mission-driven organization dedicated to the development, construction, and management of safe, high-quality, and affordable workforce rental housing for individuals and families across the Southeast. By partnering with local organizations, One Stop Housing provides wraparound services that help residents achieve stability and long-term success. One Stop Housing also manages a non-profit called One Stop Cares, which provides educational programs, leadership training, and financial support for its local communities.
Media Contact
Mark Vengroff, One Stop Housing, 1 (941) 586-4947, [email protected], https://onestophousing.com/
