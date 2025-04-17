One Stop Housing to Host Community Open House & Resource Connection Event at Bantam Apartments

"We are excited to welcome the Memphis community to this event," said Mark Vengroff, Managing Partner of One Stop Housing. "Our goal is to create a warm, inclusive space where people can connect with meaningful resources, explore housing options, and build lasting support networks." Post this

Participating organizations include:

MIFA (Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association)

Shelby County Community Services Agency (CSA)

Agape Child & Family Services

Memphis Police Department (MPD)

These organizations provide critical support and services for many residents of Bantam Apartments and surrounding neighborhoods.

Event Highlights:

Free pizza for all attendees

Gift card raffles every hour

On-site property tours

Move-in specials, including waived application fees

Meet-and-greets with local partners and community leaders

"We are excited to welcome the Memphis community to this event," said Mark Vengroff, Managing Partner of One Stop Housing. "Our goal is to create a warm, inclusive space where people can connect with meaningful resources, explore housing options, and build lasting support networks."

Whether you're searching for affordable housing, looking to access local services, or want to get more involved in your community, the Bantam Apartments Open House is an excellent opportunity to engage, learn, and connect.

For more information about Bantam Apartments or One Stop Housing, visit www.onestophousing.com or call (941) 586-4947.

About One Stop Housing

One Stop Housing is a mission-driven organization dedicated to the development, construction, and management of safe, high-quality, and affordable workforce rental housing for individuals and families across the Southeast. By partnering with local organizations, One Stop Housing provides wraparound services that help residents achieve stability and long-term success. One Stop Housing also manages a non-profit called One Stop Cares, which provides educational programs, leadership training, and financial support for its local communities.

