One Stop Housing to Open 182-Unit Workforce Community in Bradenton with June 5 Ribbon Cutting

One Stop Housing will celebrate the grand opening of The Nest at Robins Apartments, a newly completed 182-unit workforce housing community, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2303 1st Street, Bradenton, FL 34208.

BRADENTON, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Stop Housing will celebrate the grand opening of The Nest at Robins Apartments, a newly completed 182-unit workforce housing community, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2303 1st Street, Bradenton, FL 34208.

Designed to meet the growing need for attainable housing in Manatee County, The Nest offers high-quality apartment homes for working individuals and families, with all units priced at or below 80% of Area Median Income (AMI). Monthly rents start at $1,170 and include all utilities.

The community includes a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, with a portion of units reserved for first responders, Hometown Heroes, and employees of the Manatee County School District.

Residents will have access to on-site management, security, valet trash service, and a 24/7 package delivery room, creating a safe and convenient living environment.

"The Nest at Robins Apartments represents another important step in our mission to expand access to quality workforce housing in the communities we serve," said Mark Vengroff, Managing Partner of One Stop Housing. "We are especially proud to support local heroes and working families by providing safe, affordable housing."

Community leaders, project partners, and members of the public are invited to attend the ribbon cutting and celebrate this addition to the local housing landscape.

About One Stop Housing

One Stop Housing is a developer of workforce and affordable housing communities across Florida and Tennessee. The organization works closely with its nonprofit partner, One Stop Cares, to provide educational programs, leadership development, and financial support that strengthen the communities it serves.

For more information about The Nest apartments and One Stop Housing's commitment to affordable workforce housing, please visit https://onestophousing.com/the-nest-apartments-bradenton or call 941-586-4947.

Media Contact

Mark Vengroff, One Stop Housing, 1 (941) 586-4947, [email protected], onestophousing.com

SOURCE One Stop Housing