One-Stop Shopping for Global Travel from USTOA; Members Offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday shopping season, the tour operators of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) are offering exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings across guided tours, small-ship cruises, rail vacations, and air-inclusive getaways.

Travelers can take advantage of limited-time discounts, complimentary upgrades, and added-value perks on trips across Europe, Asia, the South Pacific, and beyond. Booking windows run through early December, with select travel dates available into 2027. Highlights of featured offers include:

Contiki is launching its biggest Black Friday sale to date with up to 50% off select trips and departures. Travelers can save more than $800 on global itineraries including Japan Unrivalled, Ireland & Scotland, and Victoria Falls & Botswana between November 12 to December 4. The sale also includes savings on more than 150 itineraries worldwide, plus flash sales featuring select trips and departure dates at 50% off.



Collette is offering up to 25% off tours worldwide for new travelers and additional presale bonuses such as pre/post night stays, pre/post extensions and optional excursions for returning guests. Booking windows run November 17 to December 3, with travel dates January 2026 to April 2027. Codes BLACKFRIDAY25 and BACKAGAIN25 apply to land packages only, including destinations across all seven continents.



CIE Tours is celebrating four weeks of savings from November 3 to December 2, featuring two waves of limited time offers. From November 3 to 17, travelers can enjoy early access savings on 24 guided vacations, including the new Ireland Walking & Hiking: The Northern Coast launching May 2026. A second promotional wave runs November 18 to December 2, offering savings on 22 additional tours such as Scottish Clans & Castles through the Highlands. Guests can save up to 15 percent, or as much as $2,000 per couple, on trips across Ireland, Scotland, England, Spain, and Italy, with no blackout dates.



Perillo Tours, now celebrating 80 years of travel to Italy, is offering $500 per couple off select 2026 Italy escorted tours and $750 per couple off select Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, and Hawaii escorted tour itineraries. Independent travelers booking Perillo Custom Vacations can save $500 per couple on tailor-made journeys. Offers are valid November 28–December 5 for travel throughout 2026. Use codes BLACKFRI25 (escorted) or IVBLACKFRI25 (custom) when booking.



From November 18 to December 2, Windstar Cruises invites travelers to "Be Thankful for Travel." During this limited-time promotion, guests can book a future voyage and receive a free All-Inclusive Upgrade that covers drinks, Wi-Fi, and gratuities, up to a $1,350 value per couple on a 7-night cruise, and reduced deposits of just $50 per person per guest on voyages through March 2027. The small-ship cruise line sails to destinations from Tahiti and the Caribbean to Europe and Latin America.

Travelers and travel advisors can find more deals and offers from USTOA tour companies including AAT Kings,Affordable World,Amtrak Vacations,Brendan Vacations,Celtic Tours Vacations,Costsaver Tours,Delta Vacations,Exoticca,Intertrips,Insight Vacations,Intrepid Travel,Pleasant Holidays,Railbookers Group , SITA World Tours, and Trafalgar by visiting https://ustoa.com/blog/one-stop-shopping-for-global-travel-black-friday-deals/.

All offers must be booked directly with participating USTOA tour operator member companies or by working with a local travel advisor. Additional terms, conditions, blackout dates and restrictions apply. For further information, visit https://ustoa.com/blog/one-stop-shopping-for-global-travel-black-friday-deals/. or contact the individual tour company directly.

Representing $24.4 billion in revenue, the member companies of U.S. Tour Operators Association provide tours, packages and custom arrangements that allow 8.4 million travelers annually unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value, and freedom to enjoy destinations and experiences across the entire globe. Each member company has met the travel industry's highest standards, including participation in the USTOA's Travelers Assistance Program, which protects consumer payments up to $1 million if the company goes out of business. As a voice for the tour operator industry for more than 50 years, USTOA also provides education and assistance for consumers and travel advisors.

