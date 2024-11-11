ONE SUITE RETREAT Speakers & Special Guests Include: Will Packer, Felecia Hatcher, Morgan DeBaun, Felicia Pride, and More

ONE SUITE RETREAT Announces Remarkable Lineup of Speakers and Special Guests Exclusive Executive Conference to Feature Industry Titans: Will Packer, Felecia Hatcher, Morgan DeBaun, Felicia Pride, and More

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONE SUITE RETREAT, the premier executive retreat and conference for C-Suite leaders and founders, is thrilled to announce its first round of exceptional speakers and special guests for their upcoming event. The February 2025 executive retreat will feature some of the most influential and accomplished figures in media, technology, business, and entertainment.

Notable speakers and special guests include: