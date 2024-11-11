ONE SUITE RETREAT Speakers & Special Guests Include: Will Packer, Felecia Hatcher, Morgan DeBaun, Felicia Pride, and More

ONE SUITE RETREAT Announces Remarkable Lineup of Speakers and Special Guests Exclusive Executive Conference to Feature Industry Titans: Will Packer, Felecia Hatcher, Morgan DeBaun, Felicia Pride, and More
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONE SUITE RETREAT, the premier executive retreat and conference for C-Suite leaders and founders, is thrilled to announce its first round of exceptional speakers and special guests for their upcoming event. The February 2025 executive retreat will feature some of the most influential and accomplished figures in media, technology, business, and entertainment.
Notable speakers and special guests include:
- Will Packer, the Founder and CEO of Will Packer Productions and a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, who's produced or executive produced films that have collectively grossed over $1 billion worldwide. His influence extends across television, digital platforms, and branded content, including producing the 2022 Academy Awards and a diverse range of scripted and unscripted series.
- Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Pharrell Williams' Black Ambition Opportunity Inc., is a multifaceted leader who has invested in over 100 entrepreneurs, helping them raise more than $95 million. With a background in corporate marketing for major brands, she now empowers individuals and companies to thrive in the innovation economy. Her work has earned her recognition from major media outlets and the White House.
- Morgan DeBaun is the visionary Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc., a leading media company serving multicultural consumers since 2014. Under her leadership, Blavity has grown to encompass diverse brands such as AfroTech and Travel Noire. DeBaun has received numerous accolades, including induction into the American Advertising Hall of Fame and recognition on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.
- Felicia Pride is a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry, with an impressive career as a TV writer/producer, award-winning filmmaker, and accomplished entrepreneur. Her remarkable writing credits include hit shows like "Queen Sugar," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Bel-Air". She's also the founder of HONEY CHILE, an independent media and production company focused on stories about Black women over 40.
ONE SUITE RETREAT offers an unparalleled blend of uniquely curated professional and social experiences, including:
- Meaningful opportunities to connect and build relationships with executives and founders
- Intimate fireside chats, sessions and panel discussions with industry leaders
- Unique excursions, luxury experiences and opportunities to connect with nature
- World-class spa, golf, tennis, swimming pools, and equestrian facilities
- Opportunities to refresh and enjoy gourmet dining experiences and cultural activities
- Amazing entertainment including comedy performances, a Game Show and a private art exhibit
Executives are encouraged to secure their spots quickly. Limited sponsorship opportunities available.
For more information about ONE SUITE RETREAT and to register, visit onesuiteretreat.com.
Media Contact
Naomi Jordan, The Leagues Group, 1 347-562-1239, [email protected], https://theleaguesgroup.com
Lauren Graham, The Leagues Group, [email protected], https://theleaguesgroup.com
SOURCE ONE SUITE RETREAT
