One Thousand Years Of Peace Are Broken When The Dragon Awakens

Xulon Press presents the conclusion to "The Last Days" Christian fiction series.
HYDE PARK, N.Y., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Cheryl Thomas offers a fictional look at how prophecy might play out in The Last Millennium ($17.99, paperback, 9798868518799; $8.99, e-book, 9798868518805).
Joey has only known peace, since everything has been perfect for the past one thousand years. There are stories, however, of an imprisoned dragon from times long ago. When the dragon is released, even Joey can't resist the temptation of beautiful evil it offers. Will he realize his mistake before it's too late?
"This is the third and final book in 'The Last Days' series and takes place during the thousand years that Satan is bound and kept from influencing the humans living on earth with Jesus," said Thomas.
Cheryl Thomas has won several national awards for writing, including first prize for a short story contest sponsored by Xulon Press. Her first official recognition as a writer came in high school, when her poems were published in a national student anthology. Enjoying retirement from a successful career in education, Thomas now has the time to play with her five adorable grandchildren, write stories, and spend time with family and friends. She is the author of several other books and short stories, including All The Gross Things I Can Do and The Olive Tree.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Last Millennium is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Cheryl Thomas, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]
SOURCE Salem Author Services
Share this article