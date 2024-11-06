One Trick Pony Gallops into the Peanut Butter Market with a Stampede of Support from Collaborative Fund

"We're thrilled to team up with Collaborative Fund and a stable of successful entrepreneurs and angel investors who aren't horsing around when it comes to bringing our peanut butter to market," said Lucy Dana, Founder of One Trick Pony." Post this

"We're thrilled to team up with Collaborative Fund and a stable of successful entrepreneurs and angel investors who aren't horsing around when it comes to bringing our peanut butter to market," said Lucy Dana, Founder of One Trick Pony. "Their track record in the CPG space is a real thoroughbred pedigree. We're not putting the cart before the horse, but with their help, we're ready to stir up some serious growth and show the competition who's boss!"

One Trick Pony's peanuts are sourced from Córdoba, Argentina, where the ideal climate produces naturally sweet peanuts that are the perfect base for a delicious and healthy spread. The company's founders bring a wealth of experience in food, business, and hospitality to the table, with Lucy Dana's background as former Chief of Staff at Blue Bottle Coffee, Andrew Dana's experience as founder of Call Your Mother Deli and Timber Pizza, and Daniela Moreira's James Beard-nomination as a chef.

Despite the dominance of giants like JIF, Skippy, and Justin's, One Trick Pony sees an opportunity to lead a new category focusing on the best ingredients. Traditional brands often include unhealthy components like hydrogenated oils and added sugars, which One Trick Pony avoids like a horse avoiding a patch of thistles.

In addition to Collaborative Fund, One Trick Pony is proud to be supported by an impressive group of investors and operators, including Gabi Lewis and Greg Sewitz, founders of Magic Spoon, Kevin Lee and Kevin Chan, founders of immi, and Nic Jammet, co-founder of Sweetgreen.

"One Trick Pony's galloping into the peanut butter corral, and we're tipping our hats to their nutty innovation," said Gabi Lewis, co-founder of Magic Spoon. "As fellow disruptors in the snack rodeo, we're excited to see them lasso consumers with their simple, high-quality spread. Looks like there's a new sheriff in the peanut butter town, and we're cheering from the sidelines!"

The funding will scale production, expand distribution channels, and launch targeted marketing campaigns to introduce One Trick Pony to consumers and families across the United States. With its unique approach and impressive backing, One Trick Pony is ready to take the lead in the peanut butter market and show the competition who's the real champion.

Founded in 2022, One Trick Pony is reimagining peanut butter with a commitment to simplicity and quality. Using only two ingredients, the company creates a simpler, better-tasting peanut butter. For more information about One Trick Pony, visit https://onetrickponynuts.com/.

