One Woman's Long Walk to Finding Purpose, Self, and God's Love

EAST FISHKILL, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When a person is young, they can only guess what their future will look like, or who they will be. Walking readers through the mysteries of life, author Bree L. Taylor shares her inspiring new fiction book, "Walking In Her Own Shoes: A Journey of Faith."

"Walking In Her Own Shoes," follows Ariana from birth to death, as she navigates challenges in every stage of her life. The product of two controlling, but well meaning, parents, she was shown love through discipline, as they molded her into the person that they wanted her to be, leaving no room for individuality.

"Many of the events in Ariana's life are inspired by stories that have been shared with me over the years," Taylor said. "When the seed was planted to write the book, I put it on the backburner, unsure of how to begin. Then 12 years later it resurfaced, and God gave me the story to write and it flowed out of me as I began to put pen to paper."

As Arianna gets older, she comes to terms with who she is and what her purpose is. She learns that through God, she can face any challenge.

"Ariana's journey takes her through a process that becomes her pilgrimage," Taylor said. "She walks through lessons, challenges, trials, and blessings. Regardless of where her shoes take her, faith is a necessity. Her voyage strengthens her faith and draws her closer to the 'Maker of her shoes.'''

Taylor hopes to touch readers hearts with Ariana's story of strength, perseverance and faith, especially with today's challenges and invites them to join her to walk with the Lord.

"Walking In Her Own Shoes: A Journey of Faith"

By Bree L. Taylor

ISBN: 9798385010257 (softcover); 9798385010264 (hardcover); 9798385010240 (electronic)

Available at Westbow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Bree L. Taylor has been in the service industry for many years in both Manhattan and north of there, having served six years on a Board of Directors in one of those industries and receiving many honors. She has enjoyed her many years being a "people person." From her years working in Manhattan to her years spent in Westchester County and the Hudson Valley, she has met an array of people from all walks of life, including in her travels out of the country with their stories of challenges. Bree has spent most of her life helping others and has engaged in various associations as a volunteer. She has been devoted to her family no matter the distance and seeks to be of service not only in business but in everyday life. She is known to have the "heart of the servant" as she travels her life's journey. To learn more, you can find her on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

