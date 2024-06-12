"This celebration is not only a reflection of our accomplishments over the past year but also a testament to the vibrant cultural tapestry of our city." - Ayanna Gallant, Owner, Aya Cultural Arts Studio Post this

The schedule for the event is as follows:

10:00 am - Music Together® Infant/Toddler Music Class Demo

11:00 am - Marsha and The Positrons Show (kindie rock music about science and how the world works)

12:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Artisan Marketplace

2:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Rhythm Jam (open to all)

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Porch Series Concert Jam Featuring Blues & Folk with Brian Jamison and Friends, accompanied by delicious food from Tacquería Angelica's.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Frederick community for their unwavering support throughout this remarkable journey," says Ayanna Gallant, owner of Aya Cultural Arts Studio. "This celebration is not only a reflection of our accomplishments over the past year but also a testament to the vibrant cultural tapestry of our city."

Attendees can look forward to an eclectic blend of music and artistry, showcasing the diversity and talent within the Frederick community. Whether you're a seasoned artist or simply looking to immerse yourself in a day of creativity and celebration, the One Year Anniversary Celebration of Aya Cultural Arts Studio promises something for everyone.

Join us as we commemorate this special occasion and continue to inspire and uplift through the power of art and culture.

For more information, please contact Ayanna Gallant at 240-813-8589 or [email protected].

About Aya Cultural Arts Studio: Aya Cultural Arts Studio is a cultural arts learning space and world instruments, gifts and decor store located in Frederick, Maryland. Through a diverse range of programs, workshops, and events, Aya Cultural Arts Studio seeks to promote cultural understanding, foster creativity, and empower individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

Media Contact

Ayanna Gallant, Owner, Aya Cultural Arts Studio, 240-813-8589, [email protected], https://www.ayaarts.com/

SOURCE Aya Cultural Arts Studio