OneApp Named 2025 Trailblazer Award Winner by Oregon Entrepreneurs Network

"One denial for an apartment can change someone's life. I know that from experience," said Tyrone Poole, CEO & Founder of OneApp. "We built OneApp to turn more of those 'no's into responsible approvals, fairer outcomes for renters, and stability for property teams." Post this

OneApp is focused on one of the most basic needs people have: a stable place to live. The company is building "trust infrastructure" for rental housing with several services. That support helps qualified renters get approved — even when their credit or rental history is not perfect. OneApp creates a win-win by also giving property teams a clear, predictable way to manage risk.

The company's mission is to make sure more people can access housing. OneApp's team believes that secure housing strengthens local communities. With secure housing, renters can build financial stability and put down roots.

Today, OneApp partners with thousands of properties nationwide. They've supported positive housing outcomes for tens of thousands of renters. The team is working toward a long-term goal of helping one million people access housing by 2032.

"One denial for an apartment can change the entire direction of someone's life. I know that from personal experience," said Tyrone Poole, CEO & Founder of OneApp. "This company started as a response to that kind of 'no.' Our team shows up every day to turn more of those moments into responsible approvals and second chances. I'm grateful for the people inside OneApp, and for our property partners who are willing to question how the future of housing should look. This award tells us that building a fairer system for renters and a more stable system for property teams is not only possible, it is worth fighting for."

OneApp's team of trailblazers show up for each other and for the mission every day. With each project, they push toward a future with fewer barriers to housing. The formula to their success is empathy, teamwork, and steady effort. The result is people with more access to housing, making stronger communities nationwide.

About OneApp

OneApp is a mission-driven, proptech solution that supports renters to be successful in housing. We help communities mitigate risk to say "yes" to more renters while boosting occupancy. Through partnerships with property managers, our predictive data model supports every approved lease up to 3x rent and pays default reimbursements within days. Founded in 2015, OneApp works with thousands of communities nationwide to support more renters and unlock millions in rent revenue each year for property managers. Learn more at OneApp.rentals and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Oregon Entrepreneurs Network

Oregon Entrepreneurs Network (OEN) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping local entrepreneurs start up and scale up. The organization hosts entrepreneur education and angel investment programs, including Angel Oregon Tech (AOTech), Oregon Angel Food (OregonAF) and Angel Oregon Bioscience (AOBio). The annual OEN Entrepreneurship Awards spotlight companies and leaders who are shaping Oregon's business community, fueling innovation, and contributing to a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem. Learn more at www.oen.org.

Media Contact

Jake Zachariah, OneApp, Inc., 1 5035586319, [email protected], https://www.oneapp.rentals

SOURCE OneApp, Inc.