OneAZ Credit Union Announces Strategic Partnership with Backbase

"By partnering with Backbase, OneAZ Credit Union is reaching a major milestone in our digital transformation," said Sandeep Uthra, EVP Chief Technology Officer at OneAZ. "This innovative upgrade to our technology platform will significantly enhance the member experience."

"This strategic partnership with Backbase puts OneAZ in control of our own digital destiny," said Brandon Michaels, President & CEO of OneAZ Credit Union. "The banking landscape is changing radically as consumers demand a seamless experience matched with simplicity and speed. Backbase's Engagement Banking Platform will be the backbone of our digital transformation, allowing OneAZ to modernize our banking infrastructure and empower us to deliver more innovative solutions to serve our members."

"Partnering with OneAZ highlights Backbase's commitment to the banking market and showcases the momentum we're seeing worldwide in providing financial institutions with the platform needed to deliver tailored, hyper-personalized experiences." said Iman Ghodosi, Senior Vice President North America, Backbase. "By leveraging our Engagement Banking Platform, OneAZ is elevating member experience and driving innovation. We're excited to be part of OneAZ's critical digital transformation journey, and are proud to have another marquee credit union customer working with Backbase."

Backbase is at the forefront of revolutionizing the banking industry by leading the shift towards an engagement banking model that prioritizes journey orchestration for both financial institutions and their customers. The Backbase Engagement Banking Platform is helping to empower OneAZ on their digital transformation journey and put customer-centricity at the core.

Integrating Backbase into their systems will allow OneAZ to achieve:

Simplification: Backbase will unify our IT architecture around a single platform, simplifying the experience for associates and members.

Agility and speed: By connecting all our applications and programs into an integrated platform, we'll be able to scale new integrations faster, delivering more value to members.

Control: The flexibility of the platform allows for more control of its own future digital roll-outs as well as grants the ability to provide an "instant banking experience" for its members of all generations.

OneAZ is committed to driving growth through innovative solutions. By collaborating with Backbase, OneAZ is standing at the cutting edge of advanced technology and setting the standard for other institutions to follow. This partnership will allow OneAZ to unleash the full potential of engagement banking to deliver a personalized member experience as well as improve internal employee operations.

About OneAZ Credit Union

Serving Arizona since 1951, OneAZ Credit Union is a financial powerhouse managing over $3.4 billion in assets and serving over 200,000 member-owners and 12,000 business owners across 20 branches statewide. We are committed to inspiring dreams and driving prosperity and community growth through innovative and high-quality personal and business banking solutions. At OneAZ, it's all about banking for the people, not for profit. Discover more at OneAZcu.com. Insured by NCUA. Join us in driving prosperity and building a brighter tomorrow for Arizona.

About Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around your members.

Backbase created the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform – a unified platform with your members at the heart, freeing credit unions to empower their members in their financial lives. From onboarding, to servicing, loyalty and loan origination, our single platform — open and frictionless, with ready-to-go apps — improves every aspect of your members' experience. Built from the ground up to serve your members, our Engagement Banking Platform plugs into 10+ existing core banking systems and comes pre-integrated with specialist fintechs, so your credit union can innovate at speed.

Industry analysts Forrester, Javelin, Aite, Gartner, Celent, and IDC continuously rank Backbase as one of the leaders in digital transformation. Over 120 credit unions and banks around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform - including Blue Federal Credit Union, ENT Credit Union, Navy Federal Credit Union, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, State Employees' Credit Union, United Federal Credit Union, Washington State Employee Credit Union, Westerra Credit Union, and Wildfire Credit Union.

Backbase is a private fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), and proudly serving the American market from our Americas HQ in Atlanta.

Media Contact

Candace Youde, OneAZ Credit Union, (480) 442-4868, [email protected], https://www.oneazcu.com/

SOURCE OneAZ Credit Union