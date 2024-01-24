OneAZ Credit Union Invests $142,000 in Arizona Communities Through Legacy Grants

"OneAZ is extremely proud to support these five exceptional organizations in their efforts to build stronger, more vibrant communities," said Brandon Michaels, OneAZ Community Foundation President and President & CEO of OneAZ Credit Union. Post this

Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center, Phoenix - $60,000 : Funds will help build a new facility and resource room that will allow the organization to enhance its capacity to address the underlying factors contributing to food insecurity. Manzanita Outreach, Cottonwood - $32,000 : Grant will be used to purchase a refrigerated van that will expand the organization's ability to address the issue of food insecurity in the Verde Valley. Flagstaff Unified School District Foundation, Flagstaff - $20,000 : This grant will provide funding for two major initiatives supporting Flagstaff teachers – the FUSD Foundation Microgrant Program and the FUSD Teacher's Closet. Sleep in Heavenly Peace - $20,000 : This grant will go towards the materials needed to build and assemble 80 bunk beds and bedding to children in need across the Valley. Arizona Heroes Memorial, Oro Valley - $10,000 : This grant will help cover building costs for the Arizona Heroes Memorial project to honor Southern Arizona's veterans and first responders.

"OneAZ is extremely proud to support these five exceptional organizations in their efforts to build stronger, more vibrant communities," said Brandon Michaels, OneAZ Community Foundation President and President & CEO of OneAZ Credit Union. "The five 2023 Legacy Grant recipients were selected because they serve as catalysts for positive change in communities across Arizona. Grants like these are an investment in Arizona's potential and we look forward to partnering with each to build a brighter future for everyone who calls the Grand Canyon State home."

Since 2016, the OneAZ Community Foundation has provided over $1 million in grants and funding to Arizona nonprofit organizations through the Legacy Grant program and other donations.

Funding for the Legacy Grant program is made possible in large part due to OneAZ members' debit card usage. Each time a member uses their OneAZ debit card for a purchase, OneAZ donates one-cent to the Foundation. This sustainable funding model allows OneAZ to equitably distribute donations to communities where our members live and work. This sustainable donation model truly reflects the credit union principle of "people helping people."

For more information about OneAZ Credit Union's Legacy Grant program and its ongoing community initiatives, please visit OneAZcu.com/Foundation.

About OneAZ Credit Union

OneAZ Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution serving over 185,000 members and over 11,000 businesses with 20 branch locations across Arizona. As a credit union with $3.4 billion in assets, OneAZ is owned by its members, who benefit from better rates, lower fees for service and improved technology. Since 1951, OneAZ has strived to help Arizonans meet their financial needs through a full suite of personal and business banking solutions. OneAZ's mission is to truly improve the lives of its members, its associates, and the communities it serves. To learn more, visit OneAZcu.com. Insured by NCUA.

Media Contact

