OneAZ Credit Union Joins 120+ Credit Unions, Invests in Curql

"Joining Curql Fund II is a transformative step for OneAZ, enabling us to engage with trailblazing technology that has the potential to revolutionize the credit union industry," said OneAZ President & CEO Brandon Michaels. Post this

Osman Ulhaq, OneAZ Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, added: "This fund represents a significant opportunity for us to not only diversify our portfolio but also to embrace innovative technologies that can propel our services to new heights. Our commitment to driving prosperity and community growth through innovative solutions remains stronger than ever."

Curql connects credit unions like OneAZ with advanced technologies that have the potential to enhance operations and member impact. By forming strategic alliances with companies delivering cutting edge technologies, OneAZ will have access to collaborative relationships that may result in investments in innovative technologies that will help the Credit Union thrive in this competitive technological landscape.

"OneAZ is a force in Arizona with promise to lead nationally as many credit unions in the Curql ecosystem already do," said Nick Evens, President and CEO of Curql. "They're a welcome addition to the 120+ (and quickly growing) list of credit unions across the nation joining forces to help credit unions compete against big banks and fintech conglomerates. We're proud to partner with OneAZ and welcome other like-minded credit unions to the table – big and small."

This strategic partnership places OneAZ among the leaders in innovation in the Arizona credit union space. OneAZ's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology for its members is unwavering and this partnership is a testament to that promise. By investing in Curql Fund II, OneAZ has the opportunity to be a trailblazer, not just in Arizona, but in the national financial services landscape.

About OneAZ Credit Union

Serving Arizona since 1951, OneAZ Credit Union is a financial powerhouse managing over $3.4 billion in assets and serving over 185,000 member-owners and 11,000 business owners across 20 branches statewide. We are committed to inspiring dreams and driving prosperity and community growth through innovative and high-quality personal and business banking solutions. At OneAZ, it's all about banking for the people, not for profit. Discover more at OneAZcu.com. Insured by NCUA. Join us in driving prosperity and building a brighter tomorrow for Arizona.

About Curql

Curql Collective is a collaborative ecosystem of progressive credit unions and innovative fintech. Through a family of funds, including Curql Fund I, Curql Fund II, and Curql Accelerate, Curql strategically invests in the visions of entrepreneurs to bring transformative technology to credit unions to revolutionize how credit union members engage with financial services in the digital age. As the on-ramp to fintech collaboration and innovation, Curql connects credit unions with the future of the credit union industry. For more information, please visit http://www.curql.com.

