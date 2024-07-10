OneAZ Launches Transformational Partnership with Filene

"Our partnership with Filene Research Institute is a strategic investment that provides OneAZ the opportunity to engage with some of the brightest industry trailblazers in the country," said Brandon Michaels, OneAZ Credit Union President & CEO. Post this

Osman Ulhaq, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer added: "By partnering with Filene Research Institute, OneAZ is committed to continuous advancement and improvement in this rapidly changing landscape. Our participation in these initiatives is vital to ensuring the ongoing relevance and competitiveness in this rapidly changing industry. These projects will benefit not only OneAZ, but all credit unions to be more successful and innovative for years to come."

Filene's Centers of Excellence address the core issues that credit unions are facing in an industry that is rapidly evolving by delivering actionable strategies to implement now in preparation for the future. With continuously evolving technologies, changing consumer preferences and increasing workplace expectations, credit unions are under a tremendous amount of pressure to survive and thrive. Filene's research centers reflect the most critical needs credit union leaders face and support their efforts to adapt and explore innovative business models to blaze new trails in the financial services industry.

"As we navigate through the transformative landscape of financial services, Filene is proud to partner with OneAZ in support of two recently launched Centers of Excellence focused on equipping credit unions with the foresight and tools necessary to thrive amidst rapid change," said Mark Meyer, CEO of Filene Research Institute. "This is a testament to our organizations' shared commitment to innovation and excellence. Together with Filene's research fellows and best-in-class academics, we will explore new business models and actionable strategies that ensure credit unions remain relevant and competitive, serving their members' and communities' needs both now and long into the future."

The Credit Union of the Future

Led by Filene Fellow Dr. Lamont Black, the Center for the Credit Union of the Future takes an ecosystem approach to identifying and developing new business models that will ensure ongoing growth and sustainability for the credit union system. This exciting research center will help credit unions prepare for what's next by addressing future value propositions, focusing on the right data insights, and adapting to trends in innovation and disruption.

Leadership, Strategy & Governance

Filene's Center for Leadership, Strategy & Governance focuses on helping credit unions to strategically adapt internally to an ever-shifting landscape. Led by Filene Fellow Dr. Amy Hillman, the Center for Leadership, Strategy & Governance delivers fresh approaches to leadership and governance as credit unions aim to transform the ways they operate, do business and develop talent.

Serving Arizona since 1951, OneAZ Credit Union is a financial powerhouse managing over $3.4 billion in assets and serving over 185,000 member-owners and 11,000 business owners across 20 branches statewide. We are committed to inspiring dreams and driving prosperity and community growth through innovative and high-quality personal and business banking solutions. At OneAZ, it's all about banking for the people, not for profit. Discover more at OneAZcu.com. Insured by NCUA. Join us in driving prosperity and building a brighter tomorrow for Arizona.

