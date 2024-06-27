OneClickRFP drives small business expansion via government contracts

OneClickRFP is a new, customizable AI that scans Sam.gov and state procurement sites every day for millions of pre-qualified RFPs
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teammate AI announced OneClickRFP.com, a new web platform specifically designed to vastly improve access to state and federal government Requests for Proposal (RFPs). This technology scans government procurement websites using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify ideal-fit contract opportunities based on the characteristics individual businesses easily set up, with their own preferred opportunities and preferences.
Targeted at small and medium-sized businesses who are not necessarily experienced government contractors, OneClickRFP searches government RFPs for both federal and state government contracts. It prequalifies government RFPs against criteria settings that include the opportunities that best-fit each business. The significant advantage of OneClickRFP is how AI is used to improve search results, thereby reducing the time-consuming drudgery and expense related to reviewing irrelevant, non-fit RFPs. Unique ranking technology presents the most likely matches first, so a business doesn't miss any of its best-fit opportunities.
Existing government contractors will find the capabilities of this technology refreshing for streamlining the tedious process of targeting ideal-fit contracts. All traditional procurement data from SAM.gov and state websites is available to support government contractors, aggregating results into a reliable and easy-to-navigate application. The AI will prequalify RFP results based on NAICS codes, set asides, previously applied-for RFPs, and more.
"We are excited to help businesses expand efficiently using this AI to provide a feed of pre-qualified RFPs," said Evan Ryan, founder of Teammate AI, the creator of OneClickRFP. "The government procurement chain can be complicated. OneClickRFP is the solution that enables businesses to stop wasting time finding RFPs and to spend more time winning them."
This new application scans every site, every day, to find RFPs, even RFPs that are misplaced or mis-sorted.
A May 2024 Inc. Magazine article reported that the value of small business government contracts has increased, but the overwhelming majority of contracts are going to the same companies. OneClickRFP is a catalyst for changing this dynamic, supporting the search for government contracts for small business expansion in every industry and enabling a robust supply chain for the government.
"OneClickRFP uses AI as a teammate to conduct tailored RFP searches without increasing headcount. It supports exponential growth and frees up teams to perform more meaningful work," Ryan added.
At OneClickRFP, a sign up is available for a 14-day risk-free trial.
About OneClickRFP and Teammate AI
OneClickRFP is a product of Teammate AI, a company that helps hundreds of businesses save millions of hours by using AI in everything from small tasks to complex, multi-day processes. Teammate AI guides companies in scaling and gaining efficiencies using trusted and reliable artificial intelligence without human intervention, additional headcount, and expanding payroll expenditures. Teammate AI designs solutions that enable individuals to stop being human computers and to start creating bigger, more dynamic value. Learn more at OneClickRFP.com and TeammateAI.com.
