OneClickRFP drives small business expansion via government contracts

Existing government contractors will find the capabilities of this technology refreshing for streamlining the tedious process of targeting ideal-fit contracts. All traditional procurement data from SAM.gov and state websites is available to support government contractors, aggregating results into a reliable and easy-to-navigate application. The AI will prequalify RFP results based on NAICS codes, set asides, previously applied-for RFPs, and more.

"We are excited to help businesses expand efficiently using this AI to provide a feed of pre-qualified RFPs," said Evan Ryan, founder of Teammate AI, the creator of OneClickRFP. "The government procurement chain can be complicated. OneClickRFP is the solution that enables businesses to stop wasting time finding RFPs and to spend more time winning them."

This new application scans every site, every day, to find RFPs, even RFPs that are misplaced or mis-sorted.

A May 2024 Inc. Magazine article reported that the value of small business government contracts has increased, but the overwhelming majority of contracts are going to the same companies. OneClickRFP is a catalyst for changing this dynamic, supporting the search for government contracts for small business expansion in every industry and enabling a robust supply chain for the government.

"OneClickRFP uses AI as a teammate to conduct tailored RFP searches without increasing headcount. It supports exponential growth and frees up teams to perform more meaningful work," Ryan added.

About OneClickRFP and Teammate AI

OneClickRFP is a product of Teammate AI, a company that helps hundreds of businesses save millions of hours by using AI in everything from small tasks to complex, multi-day processes. Teammate AI guides companies in scaling and gaining efficiencies using trusted and reliable artificial intelligence without human intervention, additional headcount, and expanding payroll expenditures. Teammate AI designs solutions that enable individuals to stop being human computers and to start creating bigger, more dynamic value. Learn more at OneClickRFP.com and TeammateAI.com.

