OneDine Appoints Ben Thein as CEO as Founder Rom Krupp Launches OneDine Labs for Restaurant Technology Innovation

"Ben's expertise and growth mindset are what OneDine needs in its next chapter. This structure lets me focus on innovation and strategy, while Ben drives the operational excellence our customers expect." — Rom Krupp

"I'm thrilled to join OneDine as CEO," said Thein. "Our mission is to empower restaurants with technology that drives efficiency and elevates the guest experience. I look forward to building on OneDine's strong foundation to accelerate growth."

"Ben's operational expertise and growth mindset are exactly what OneDine needs in its next chapter," said Rom Krupp, Founder and Executive Chairman. "As more customers depend on us and we become even more trusted in the industry, this structure allows me to deepen my focus on the innovation and strategic vision our customers value, while Ben ensures they receive the operational excellence that scale demands."

OneDine Labs: Driving Restaurant Profitability Through Innovation

As Executive Chairman, Krupp will spearhead OneDine Labs, an innovation hub designed to deliver high-impact restaurant technology. With more than 28 years in restaurant operations and hospitality technology, Krupp has created solutions adopted by over 500 enterprise brands worldwide.

OneDine Labs will focus on initiatives that improve restaurant margins, labor efficiency, and EBITDA, while preserving OneDine's reputation for enterprise-grade operational excellence.

"The restaurant industry is evolving faster than ever," Krupp said. "With OneDine Labs, we're not just building for today—we're creating technologies that will redefine restaurant operations for the coming decades."

About OneDine:

OneDine is a premier restaurant technology platform that streamlines ordering, payments, and guest engagement. Trusted by restaurants nationwide, OneDine's solutions improve operational efficiency, increase profitability, and deliver frictionless guest experiences at scale.

For more information, visit www.onedine.com.

