OneDine Selected by California Pizza Kitchen to Deliver a Unified Tablet Solution for Full Ordering, Payment, Gift, and Loyalty Capabilities

OneDine's enterprise-ready tablet platform delivers a unified solution for tableside ordering, secure payment, and loyalty engagement. The system integrates seamlessly with CPK's existing POS while leveraging OneDine's proprietary menu management tool, allowing real-time synchronization and centralized control of menu content across all locations.

The new tablet experience empowers CPK team members to manage the full guest interaction at the table. Guests can also use the tablets independently to complete payments, purchase and redeem gift cards, enroll and engage in loyalty, and provide feedback through real-time surveys. Transactions are processed securely using EMV and Tap-to-Pay technology, while OneDine's processor-agnostic solution affords CPK full flexibility to use the credit card processor of its choice. The platform supports real-time integrations with leading loyalty and gift card providers, ensuring seamless enrollments, accruals, and redemptions.

In addition to guest ordering and payments, CPK will leverage OneDine's secure platform to sell and activate gift cards directly at the table, including the activation of related promotional or bonus cards in real time. By processing activations immediately through the integrated payment flow, CPK significantly reduces potential fraud and ensures every transaction is verified, logged, and reconciled instantly. The result is a faster, more secure, and frictionless experience for both guests and team members.

OneDine also brings industry first capabilities in loyalty and guest feedback. The platform allows individual guests by seat to enroll, earn, and redeem loyalty rewards without the need to split checks. This creates a seamless experience for guests, increases loyalty enrollments, provides operators with more accurate behavioral insights, and preserves true average-check metrics. Additionally, OneDine's real-time survey engine can alert managers instantly to negative feedback, enabling immediate guest recovery while the party is still in the restaurant.

"For 40 years, CPK has been innovating with our menu, our team member experience and our guest experience," said Nate Keeler, Chief Operations Officer for California Pizza Kitchen. "By empowering our restaurant teams with OneDine's enterprise-ready platform, we're excited about its potential to further enhance how we innovate both in the kitchen and at the table."

"By partnering with California Pizza Kitchen, we are helping redefine the guest experience and drive profitability," said Rom Krupp, Founder of OneDine. "Our platform brings speed, accuracy, and personalization in one seamless experience so every visit feels smoother, more connected, and more satisfying."

About OneDine

OneDine is a premier restaurant technology platform that streamlines ordering, payments, and guest engagement. Trusted by restaurants nationwide, OneDine's solutions improve operational efficiency, increase profitability, and deliver frictionless guest experiences at scale.

www.onedine.com

About California Pizza Kitchen

Founded in 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) revolutionized casual dining with its first restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, introducing the world to innovative, California-inspired pizza at scale. Now celebrating its 40th anniversary year, CPK is a beloved global brand, serving creative California cuisine in restaurants spanning 25 U.S. states along with nine countries and U.S. territories. Additionally, the CPK brand has been a premium leader in the U.S. frozen pizza grocery aisle for more than 25 years while more recently expanding to branded salad dressings and noodle sauces. Today, CPK continues to innovate and expand in casual dining, retail products, and non-traditional food service channels, providing more access to its fresh, imaginative twist on familiar foods that consumers continue to crave.

For more information, visit www.cpk.com and follow @cpk on Instagram, @calpizzakitchen on X or @calpizzakitchen on TikTok.

