OneFootball Chooses BuyDRM to Secure OneFootball Channels

More than 30 leading football broadcasters and streaming services have launched a OneFootball Channel to date, delivering live matches, highlights, and other football-related video content to millions of fans worldwide, combining for a´unique experience in one single place. Protecting live sports streaming, especially high-value football rights, requires robust, scalable security technology that ensures both content owners and fans benefit from a seamless, secure experience.

"Protecting premium sports content is critical to safeguarding the investments of our rights-holding broadcasters trusting OneFootball TV and our global channel store as a means to reach, engage, and monetize a new generation of football fans and providing our community with uninterrupted access to matches they care about," said Yannick Manuel Ramcke, General Manager OTT at OneFootball. "BuyDRM's KeyOS platform gives us the confidence that their livestreams are protected with the highest security standards while maintaining a seamless and top-quality experience our digital-native users expect nowadays."

"Sports streaming represents one of the most valuable and heavily-pirated categories of premium video today," said Christopher Levy, CEO & Co-Founder of BuyDRM. "OneFootball is setting the standard for how football content is accessed flexibly and delivered securely to fans worldwide. We are proud to support them on behalf of their content partners available on OneFootball TV with our MultiKey Service and nearly 25 years of expertise in content protection."

BuyDRM™ is a leading global provider of content security services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. BuyDRM's KeyOS content security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology. With decades of market-leading experience implementing commercial content security solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands including ABC Australia, EPIX, FuboTV, FoxNation, F1 TV, OneFootball, NBC Sports, Rakuten Viki, Roku, Samsung TV+, SBS Australia, Sony, Soundcloud, Sportradar, Telenet, TubiTV, and Udemy.

OneFootball is the world's leading football media platform, bringing the beautiful game into the digital age by delivering live matches, news, highlights, and exclusive content to millions of fans across the globe. Partnering with content owners such as clubs, leagues, federations, and broadcasters, OneFootball provides a unique digital-first experience tailored to the modern fan. OneFootball TV's channel store makes premium live and non-live content from some of the world's leading broadcasters more accessible than ever before and in one single destination platform. Sky Sport, MagentaSport, CazéTV, and Ligue1+ are among the more than 30 football broadcasters that have launched a OneFootball Channel to date.

