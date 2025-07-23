Oneida Indian Nation to Host Vendor and Economic Development Conference on September 12

At the half-day Doing Business with the Oneida Indian Nation conference, regional businesses can learn about new opportunities for current and prospective partners/vendors to work with the Nation as Turning Stone Enterprises continues to grow and diversify. The event will also include time for attendees to connect directly with purchasing representatives across the Nation's business operations.

ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Oneida Indian Nation, owner of Turning Stone Enterprises, announced that it will host a half-day conference titled Doing Business with the Oneida Indian Nation on September 12, 2025. This event is for prospective and existing vendors and regional business partners interested in working with Turning Stone Enterprises.

During the Doing Business with the Oneida Indian Nation conference, attendees will hear more about the $370 million Turning Stone Evolution and Point Place Casino's $50 million expansion, as well as the Nation's future projects and evolving economic development plans, from Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Turning Stone Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. Other sessions throughout the conference will include:

Overview of Turning Stone Enterprises' business developments in the next 12-18 months

What the Oneida Indian Nation is looking for in new and existing vendors

How to navigate the Nation's procurement process and learn about opportunities

Ways to partner with Turning Stone Enterprises to enhance your meetings and events

The conference will provide time for local businesses to meet directly with the Nation's purchasing representatives and learn which products and services are most needed today and will be the most in-demand in the future.

Since the creation of its enterprises more than three decades ago, the Oneida Indian Nation has been committed to continuous reinvestment. Doing so has helped create a brighter future for all Nation Members and has made the Nation an engine for economic development and the growth of tourism across this region. This includes extensive partnerships with the region's businesses that resulted in $161,088,227 spent with 2,870 vendors in Oneida, Onondaga and Madison Counties in 2024 alone.

This spending with Upstate New York businesses is poised to dramatically increase as the Turning Stone Evolution, the Nation's largest investment in the resort in two decades, doubles Turning Stone's existing conference and event space and adds a new 258-room hotel, fine dining restaurant and parking garage, among other new amenities. At Point Place Casino, the expansion is also broadly expanding the need for local vendors and partners by doubling the existing gaming floor and adding a new hotel, restaurant, event space and more. And, with additional developments planned for 2025 and beyond, this need will continue growing well into the future.

Doing Business with the Oneida Indian Nation will be held on Friday, September 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Turning Stone Resort Casino. For more information or to register, please CLICK HERE.

About the Oneida Indian Nation

The Oneida Indian Nation is a federally recognized Indian nation in Central New York. A founding member of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy (also known as the Six Nations or Iroquois Confederacy), the Oneida Indian Nation sided with the Americans in the Revolutionary War and was thanked by Congress and President George Washington for its loyalty and assistance. Today, the Nation's enterprises, which employ more than 5,000 people, include Turning Stone Resort Casino, YBR Casino & Sports Book, Point Place Casino, The Lake House at Sylvan Beach, The Cove at Sylvan Beach, Maple Leaf Markets, SāvOn Convenience stores, Verona Collective, a seed-to-sale cannabis operation, RV Park, and marinas. Proceeds from these enterprises are used to rebuild the Nation's economic base and provide essential services, including housing, health care, and education incentives and programs, to its Members.

Media Contact:

Joel Barkin, Vice President for Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

315.361.8173

[email protected]

