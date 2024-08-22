ONEIL Deploys Streamlined Software Solution for U.S. Air Force MQ-9s

O'Neil & Associates, Inc. (ONEIL), a technical documentation and product support company, announced today the deployment of its ONeSOURCE S1000D Interactive Electronic Technical Manual (IETM) software solution across the U.S. Air Force MQ-9 fleet of unmanned aircraft. Post this

The medium altitude Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Division at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), hired ONEIL to modernize its ONeSOURCE IETM solution under a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract that began in 2021. The technology was developed from a Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) product, modernized through SBIR, and made available to all DoD programs, license-free. Under the SBIR contract, ONEIL developed a capability specifically configured for the Air Force. It can be configured for expanded use by the Air Force and other DoD information technology systems.

ONEIL modernized the aircraft's support data to meet international specifications for technical publications, known as S1000D. Images in 2D and 3D layout were converted into non-proprietary, open-source formats. A Common Source Database (CSDB), Content Management System (CMS), and non-proprietary, open-source Technical Order (TO) Viewer were also delivered. The result is a comprehensive solution for the development and maintenance of technical publications, drawings, wiring schematics, workflow, and training courseware materials.

ONEIL's work, which moved into sustainment April 16, 2024, also allows the Air Force to transition to organic sustainment of technical data in an enterprise environment.

"The key to the Air Force's success in a contested, wartime environment is determined by how fast and accurately they can respond," said Craig Mohr, ONEIL Senior Program Manager. "Our expertise in documentation, paired with our ability to deeply understand intricacies and technical requirements, truly equips the Air Force with the tools warfighters need to operate at their highest level and ensure their collective success."

ONEIL's ONeSOURCE solution is also available commercially.

About ONEIL

For more than 75 years, ONEIL has been the most trusted resource for product support solutions to valuable equipment manufacturers. Our mission is to make equipment safer to use, faster to repair and easier to maintain. We make complex information easier to understand and apply to create a better user experience and improve business advantage for the Department of Defense, aerospace and commercial industries. Our essential work extends the life of valuable, mission-critical equipment and improves the human experience.

