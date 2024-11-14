ONEIL Wipes Out Vendor Gridlock with New IETM for U.S. Air Force KC-46 Division

ONEIL S1000D viewing solution will support the KC-46 Division with organic sustainment and breaking vendor gridlock.

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- O'Neil & Associates, Inc. (ONEIL), a technical documentation and product support company, today announced their partnership with the United States (U.S.) Air Force KC-46 Division. Over the next several months, ONEIL and the KC-46 team will field the largest Interactive Electronic Technical Manual (IETM) in the U.S. Air Force inventory. The ONeSOURCE S1000D viewing solution will support the KC-46 Division with organic sustainment and breaking vendor gridlock.

ONEIL was selected as part of the U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) process to provide the KC-46 Division with an IETM in September. Throughout the coming year, the company will provide the U.S. Air Force with the first commercial derivative aircraft that has the requirement to maintain Federal Aviation Administration certification criteria and Instructions for Continued Airworthiness certification criteria while being fully organically sustained by the U.S. Air Force.

This is ONEIL's second contract with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. It announced similar work for the MQ-9 fleet of unmanned aircraft in August.

The KC-46 Division hired ONEIL to commercialize its ONeSOURCE IETM under a SBIR sole-source contract that began in September 2024. The company will verify the aircraft's technical data meets international specifications for technical publications, known as S1000D, while also inducting 2D and 3D images into non-proprietary, open-source formats and breaking the U.S. Air Force's need to invest in hefty recurring costs of multiple software programs and licensing fees. Under the SBIR contract, ONEIL developed code specifically configured for the Air Force. It is standardized across other aircraft and has the capability of being utilized by the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense (DoD) information technology systems.

"We are excited to provide premier product support getting the right information in the right hands for the KC-46 maintenance community. ONEIL's focus will be to provide responsive and attentive product support delivering the most current information to the flight line where it is needed most. We are honored to partner with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and the KC-46 team." - Sean Smith | Senior Program Manager

ONEIL's ONeSOURCE model is also available commercially.

About ONEIL

For more than 75 years, ONEIL has been the most trusted resource for product support solutions to valuable equipment manufacturers. Our mission is to make equipment safer to use, faster to repair, and easier to maintain. We make complex information easier to understand and apply to create a better user experience and improve business advantage for the Department of Defense, aerospace, and commercial industries. Our essential work extends the life of valuable, mission-critical equipment and improves the human experience.

For more information about ONEIL solutions, visit http://www.oneil.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Dave Placke, ONEIL, 937-865-0800, [email protected], www.oneil.com

Stephanie Llorente, Prep Communications, 919-271-6491, [email protected]

SOURCE ONEIL; ONEIL