Onelife Senior Living and Ally Senior Living Await Finalization

In February, Onelife Senior Living and Ally Senior Living announced a merger to operate senior living communities across eight states. To clarify, Ally Senior Living LLC ownership will remain intact. Dan Williams, Ally's current CEO, will lead both companies in their respective CEO role, with ownership shares in Onelife Senior Living conditioned on the required regulatory approval including, but not limited to, the State of Oregon's Department of Human Services.

About ONELIFE

Founded in 2009, Onelife Senior Living is a family-owned operator of a growing collection of independent,assisted living and memory care communities designed to provide seniors the care, support and encouragement they need to live healthy, happy lives.

