ONEPLAYR is bringing the soccer market into the digital age: How the new platform is revolutionizing the digital soccer experience with blockchain and NFTs

These NFTs can be traded on ONEPLAYR's marketplace. A TikTok-like feed and advanced search features help the community discover players. "With ONEPLAYR, we've created a platform where the community doesn't just watch—members can actually invest in players directly", Murolo explains. "By purchasing a player's NFT early on, our users can essentially secure a stake in that player's career. As the player gains popularity within the community, the value of the NFT increases.

Not only do the players benefit, but for the first time, fans who've invested in these NFTs do too." In-app ad revenue, transaction fees, and challenge royalties are fairly split between players and NFT holders. Unlike other social media platforms, this approach gives fans an active role in a player's success. Gamification and Interactive Features At its core, ONEPLAYR isn't just about tech innovation but creating a vibrant, global soccer community where competition and fun are front and center. Players of all skill levels compete in various challenges, while the community decides who wins. Winners earn exclusive rewards or unique experiences. In-game incentives and an active NFT marketplace offer even more engagement.

The ONEPLAYR Token Model ONEPLAYR runs on a transparent token model that ensures fair distribution of rewards: $PLAYR Token: This token allows users to purchase NFTs, earn rewards, unlock exclusive promotions, and take part in special events. It's the primary currency for all activities within the platform. $PLAYR will be listed on both centralized and decentralized exchanges (CEXs and DEXs) to provide maximum accessibility and liquidity for token holders. $FAN Token: Generated by staking $PLAYR, $FAN tokens unlock access to premium perks like exclusive app features, discounts, and special in-game rewards.

ONEPLAYR is also deeply committed to social causes: 10% of all transaction fees are donated to national and international education and youth development programs. The distribution of these donations is decided by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Since August 15, the first airdrop phase of ONEPLAYR has been live. Soccer fans can earn free $PLAYR tokens by joining the ONEPLAYR Discord, participating in the "Refer a Friend" campaign, and following ONEPLAYR on various social networks. A total of 500 million coins are being distributed for free during this airdrop phase. Starting September 15, the official presale phase of the $PLAYR Token will begin, giving fans the chance to purchase tokens at a discounted price. The Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is scheduled for Q1 2025. The beta launch of the app is planned for late October, with 10,000 users getting early access.

The official app launch will coincide with the ICO. ONEPLAYR's actions are fully transparent, with every step available to the public. Murolo states, "With this transparent approach, we aim to keep our users involved from the beginning and allow them to actively track the progress of our project." ONEPLAYR is backed by strong support and partnerships. More than 40 professional soccer players have already pledged their support, with four featured on the website. Additional well-known pros, including international stars, will be introduced soon. ONEPLAYR's partners include the renowned creative agency Zum goldenen Hirschen, digital service provider Up Solutions, and prominent crypto lawyer Michael Kissler.

About ONEPLAYR: ONEPLAYR is a platform that redefines soccer through blockchain, NFTs, and AI. Founded by Fabio Murolo, ONEPLAYR unites fans and players in a global community that allows them to actively participate in and benefit from the sport. Using an AI-driven model and personalized NFTs, the platform fosters innovative interaction and investment in players. ONEPLAYR offers a transparent token model that fairly distributes rewards and ensures the platform's growth.

