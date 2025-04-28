ONEPLAYR Makes Football Dreams Reality: Fans Walk Among Legends at the Globe Soccer Awards via Web3

ONEPLAYR is a groundbreaking Web3 platform redefining football through blockchain, NFTs, and AI. Founded by Fabio Murolo, ONEPLAYR brings together fans and players in an active global community, enabling unprecedented engagement and benefits from the sport. Post this

"We're building the first-ever borderless Web3 stadium: every fan becomes a stakeholder, every amateur gains visibility and access, and every club discovers talent in real-time—fully on-chain, without intermediaries," Murolo adds.

Users upload their skill videos on ONEPLAYR, participate in exciting challenges, connect with each other, and award "Super Likes"—each user gets exactly one Super Like per day. Weekly, the top ten clips receiving the most Super Likes are sent directly to an exclusive newsletter viewed by select top advisors, scouts, and clubs. Thus, every fan can ignite their football career, creating exposure precisely where it has long been absent—among the 99.9% of footballers playing purely out of passion or at amateur level.

The ONEPLAYR Ecosystem—Designed for Four Billion Football Enthusiasts

Within the next weeks, ONEPLAYR will launch their PlayrCards: NFT-based player assets that users can trade, stake, and leverage for performance-based bonus points. Concurrently, the community will gain governance through a DAO model, with token votes determining future features, challenge formats, and partnerships. Shortly after, the ONEPLAYR Fantasy League will premiere, incorporating real-time player statistics into immersive Web3 gameplay, rewarding the best fantasy managers with $PLAYR tokens. National and international stars will directly engage fans through ONEPLAYR's exclusive direct-access channel—answering questions, offering unique prizes, and fostering unparalleled closeness previously unseen in professional football. Simultaneously, clubs and scouts gain immediate access to the expanding data stream, enabling quicker discovery and targeted promotion of new talents. ONEPLAYR thus creates an open and inclusive ecosystem, placing fans, amateurs, professionals, and decision-makers on equal footing.

Boosted by Visionary Support and a Turbocharged Token

ONEPLAYR has already onboarded the visionary Web3 ambassador Evan Luthra—a Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur and investor in over 600 blockchain projects—who contributes both global reach and technological expertise. The presale of the native $PLAYR token is currently ongoing, providing early adopters privileged access to a vibrant economy fueling all in-app transactions and rewards, ahead of the official public listing in June.

