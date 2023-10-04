OneRep Extends Corporate Platform with New Priority Plan Offering

We made major upgrades to our Corporate Plan earlier this year to address the unique needs of corporate leaders and prominent public personas. The demand for a full-service, personalized approach was stunning and has continued to grow. It prompted us to take privacy protection to a new level. Tweet this

Executives themselves rank cybersecurity as the #1 threat their companies face.⁴ In fact, more than 400 companies per day are affected by business email compromise (BEC) attacks alone.⁵ That's in addition to other threats, such as SMS fraud, phishing, and social engineering attacks–all made a lot easier when an executive's personal data is available on the web. Removing such information from wide public access on Google and people-search websites is becoming imperative.

"We made major upgrades to our Corporate Plan earlier this year to address the unique needs of corporate leaders and prominent public personas," said Dimitri Shelest, CEO and Founder of OneRep. "The demand for a full-service, personalized approach was stunning and has continued to grow. It prompted us to take privacy protection to a new level. We aimed to achieve three goals: help executives fight security risks; better protect their families; and lower cyber attacks to organizations."

While other services make profile links based on a link generation pattern rather than actually scanning websites, OneRep's True Scan™ technology performs reliable instantaneous scans of about 200 websites every month to check for new or reappeared profiles – saving hundreds of hours an individual would spend on manual removals. This apex tech is backed by a team with deep knowledge of data brokers, Google, and data privacy, enabling them to widen the protection radius by penetrating sources not yet accessible with automation. Such sources include business listing services, marketing databases and custom requests for any website that allows opt-outs.

OneRep is also the only service that truly ensures that an individual's data has actually been scrubbed with the Removal Verification™ platform component. Coupled with 24/7 technical and user support from a dedicated support team, the Priority Plan provides the highest level of protection available.

"In my line of work, I deal with mitigating risks to executives and their companies. I'm a long-time OneRep user and have implemented their tech for multiple clients. I've reviewed other solutions on the market and OneRep's new Priority Plans are by far the most comprehensive. I'm recommending them to clients from Fortune 5000 as an important line of defense against cybercrime such as scams, data breaches, or any other vulnerability that comes from having the executive's PII readily available to the public." said Ernest M. Park, CISO and Managing Partner at Airius, a risk assessment and compliance firm.

In addition, the company also recently achieved SOC 2, Type 1 compliance by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The primary purpose of SOC 2 is to ensure that third-party service providers store and process client data in a secure manner. This launch is another example of OneRep's commitment to helping individuals, employees and companies stay private online, leading to safety in real life.

The new Priority Plan is now available for executives and their families. For more information, visit the executive protection page. A free exposure assessment for an executive can be requested here.

