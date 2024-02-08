Onerep Unveils New Comprehensive Customer Portal with Enhanced Transparency and Control for Consumers

...Onerep was founded with a mission: putting the power taken away by data brokers back in consumer hands. The new dashboard elevates the mission to a new level. Post this

Key features and benefits include:

Visual Dashboard: This intuitive interface provides a clear and concise picture of your data exposure across various websites and data brokers.

Customized AI-assisted Removals: We combat the latest AI technology data brokers use with our own AI-assisted data removal.

Detailed Removal Tracking: The "Your Removals" section clearly outlines the number of discovered profiles, websites involved, current processing status, and verified removals.

Reliable Scans with Onerep's True Scan™: Unlike other services relying on predictions, Onerep directly interacts with data brokers, ensuring only accurate and actionable information populates your dashboard. Every month it checks about 200 websites for your new or reappeared profiles.

AI-enabled Data Removal: Advanced AI personalizes and optimizes removal processes for each data broker, maximizing efficiency and success rates.

Removal Process Transparency: The platform's removal feature tracks opt-out requests, processing, and verification, providing clear understanding of progress and potential challenges.

Data Broker Removal Timelines: Gain realistic expectations with estimated removal times for each data broker.

On-demand Scans: Keep your privacy shield up-to-date with automatic rescans triggered by changes in your personal information.

Scan Accuracy: Enhanced algorithms eliminate irrelevant results from your account, ensuring your dashboard displays only information relevant to your unique profile.

Family Account Management: This feature empowers each family member with individual privacy dashboards.

Intuitive User Experience: Navigate your privacy effortlessly with a streamlined and visually appealing interface.

"We're here to help individuals and families stay informed and protected from online threats," added Shelest. "Onerep was founded with a mission: putting the power taken away by data brokers back in consumer hands. The new dashboard elevates the mission to a new level."

While other services guess at where consumer profiles are found or only really cover a handful of sites, Onerep's True Scan™ technology performs reliable instantaneous scans of about 200 websites every month to check for new or reappeared profiles–saving hundreds of hours an individual would spend on manual removals. This apex tech is backed by a team with deep knowledge of data brokers, Google, and data privacy. Onerep offers consumer and business plans at all levels, some awarding ability to widen the protection radius by penetrating sources not yet accessible with automation. Such sources include business listing services, marketing databases and custom requests for any website that allows opt-outs. Coupled with 24/7 technical and user support from a dedicated support team, top-tier plans provide the highest level of protection available.

Importantly, Onerep is the only service that truly ensures an individual's data has actually been scrubbed with the unique Verified Removal™ platform component. The new consumer product is now available for individuals. To see how the platform works, click here. A deeper dive on dashboard features can be found here. For more information, visit www.onerep.com.

About Onerep

Onerep is a technology company that automates the removal of unauthorized private listings from the web to help people restore privacy. The platform uses an industry-unique AI-assisted process that brings efficiencies to every data broker's specific opt-out process, as well as customization for every end user. For businesses, the Onerep technology can be offered as a benefit or API to help employees and customers stay private online, leading to safety in real life. Founded in 2015, Onerep seeks to continuously provide the best privacy protection available. Onerep is a SOC 2-compliant organization, in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). For more information, visit www.onerep.com.

