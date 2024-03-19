OneSkin Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

The best-in-class biotech skin health brand joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OneSkin has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"At OneSkin our work is fueled by a shared mission to change the way humans age," said Carolina Reis Oliveira, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We're honored that the judges at Fast Co. have recognized our commitment to targeting the root cause of skin aging which has passionately spanned nearly a decade of research and development."

Over the last 18 months, the biotechnology discovery platform launched OS-01 EYE - a topical product that treats the skin around the eyes - and OS-01 SHIELD, the first facial suncare product scientifically proven to undo past UV aging* and protect the skin from advanced UV aging with 100% mineral UV filters, powerful antioxidants, and the OS-01 peptide.

Additionally, seven years in the making, the breakthrough significance of the OS-01 peptide was recognized in June 2023 by the scientific community through the publication of OneSkin's research in Nature Portfolio Journal Aging (npj Aging), a peer-reviewed journal and part of the prestigious Nature Publishing group of scientific journals. Also, a 12-week double-blind, split face clinical study to evaluate the effects of OS-01 FACE and the OS-01 peptide on skin in human subjects, has recently been published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. Instrumental analysis revealed that the formula with OS-01 significantly improved skin's barrier function and texture, improved skin radiance, and promoted a progressive reduction in wrinkles compared to the vehicle formulation (the peptide-free version of OS-01 FACE). (Zonari, et al., Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, 2024)

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

ABOUT ONESKIN

OneSkin is a best-in-class biotech skin health brand on a mission to revolutionize how we age. Created by four pioneering female scientists - We believe in research first, products second. That's why our founders spent five years analyzing over 900 peptides before discovering OS-01, the first ingredient scientifically proven to reverse skin's biological age.* (Zonari, A., et al. npj Aging, 2023) (Boroni, M. et al. Clinical Epigenetics, 2020)

We bottled up the groundbreaking proprietary peptide and designed OneSkin's collection of skin health essentials, with a focus on boosting our cells' functionality to optimize skin longevity. Our growing range of OS-01 Topical Supplements uniquely target damage and dysfunction on the molecular level to extend the lifespan of our skin.

Our breakthrough age-decelerating science is backed by clinical testing and published in multiple peer-reviewed journals. In addition to procuring thousands of testimonials since launching in 2021, we're the first company to replicate skin aging in the lab to validate the skin's biological age reversal of our proprietary peptide, OS-01, on the cellular level. Because we believe healthy skin shouldn't just look and feel younger, it should act younger, too.

For more information, please visit oneskin.co.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

*Shown in lab studies on ex vivo human skin samples. For more information, visit oneskin.co or contact [email protected]

Media Contact

OneSkin, OneSkin, 1 5164138146, [email protected], https://www.oneskin.co/

SOURCE OneSkin