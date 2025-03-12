OneSource Partners with Cerebrum to Elevate Client Experience with Integrated Identity Verification Services

OneSource has partnered with Cerebrum to integrate biometric identity verification, streamlining the background screening process with faster, more accurate results. With vID technology, clients benefit from enhanced efficiency, reduced errors, and a seamless candidate experience—reinforcing trust and compliance in industries where secure verification is critical.
WINCHESTER, Va., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OneSource, a leading provider of employment background screening solutions, is announcing a partnership with Cerebrum to offer their clients faster, more accurate screenings with integrated biometric identity verification.
Cerebrum's vID technology enables an intuitive candidate experience that automatically collects the information required for a background screening in about 2 minutes—virtually eliminating manual data entry. Candidate data is then verified before the screening is performed, reducing errors and enhancing screening efficiency for OneSource's clients.
"At OneSource, we always look for ways to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and the overall client experience. By integrating Cerebrum's biometric identity verification technology, we're providing our clients with a powerful tool that simplifies the screening process while reinforcing trust and compliance. This partnership is particularly impactful for industries like healthcare, education, and finance, where secure and reliable verification is critical," said Nathan Laing, founder and CEO of OneSource.
"We are excited to collaborate with OneSource to bring a simple, enjoyable screening process to their clients," said Sebastian Mellen, co-founder and CEO of Cerebrum. "This partnership is focused on delivering an improved client experience while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and security."
About Cerebrum
Cerebrum is a technology company building identity and credential verification solutions with a focus on enabling secure, trusted environments. Through our collaboration with global partners, we help communities grow with accuracy, efficiency, and confidence. Cerebrum is dedicated to providing solutions that prioritize a simple, clear experience for all users. Their ecosystem is built to integrate seamlessly and flexibly with other platforms to enhance the ease with which people manage and share their digital identities. To learn more, visit cerebrum.com.
About OneSource
OneSource, Inc. is a trusted provider of comprehensive background screening solutions, helping businesses make informed hiring decisions with confidence. With over two decades of industry experience, OneSource delivers cutting-edge technology, compliance expertise, and a commitment to exceptional customer service. From identity verification to criminal record searches and compliance-driven screenings, OneSource empowers organizations across industries to build safer workplaces. To learn more, visit www.onesourcescreening.com
