OneSpot Insurance Billing Software Adds Support for Eye Cloud Pro

OneSpot provides easy visibility into insurance accounts receivables and gives billers a digital workspace to monitor the progress of each claim on the journey to getting paid.

In addition to Eye Cloud Pro, OneSpot also supports RevolutionEHR, Eyefinity Practice Management, OfficeMate, and Crystal PM.

OneSpot's Insurance AR Manager is a centralized digital workspace that works alongside a practice's EHR. Insurance AR Manager provides billers with a systematic way to attack the claim resolution process with daily to-do lists and to assess the status of every claim, providing transparency of the entire claim process. The information on each aging claim is at the biller's fingertips.

"From a billing perspective, OneSpot is a biller's best friend. It has everything I need in one place, whether it's claim information, phone numbers, or documents,"" says OneSpot customer Drew Kavanaugh, Danville Family Eyecare.

Designed by experts in the eyecare industry, OneSpot is owned by RevCycle Partners, a leading provider of revenue cycle management outsourcing services.

