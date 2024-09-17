OneSpot Insurance Billing Software Launches Claim Scrubbing Module

"Claim Scrubber leads to fewer denials," says Christine Schneider, cofounder of OneSpot and Executive Vice President of Operations for RevCycle Partners. "This simple yet sophisticated tool will directly impact how fast insurance payments hit your business checking account." Post this

The knowledge embedded in OneSpot spans years of real-world experience with claims, from deeply buried billing rules in provider manuals to quirks learned through trial and error. What once required the expertise of seasoned billers is now accessible to anyone starting day one on the job.

Claim Scrubber streamlines the insurance billing process by automating claim reviews, reducing the time spent on manual checks. Billers submit a batch of claims to the scrubber before submitting them to a clearinghouse or payer portal. The tool provides immediate feedback with detailed error and warning information, providing clear resolutions for each issue. Regardless of experience, billers now can confidently submit claims knowing that payer-specific rules and requirements have been thoroughly checked. Billers can even place incomplete claims on hold, ensuring that no claim is submitted without all the necessary information.

"Claim Scrubber leads to fewer denials," says Christine Schneider, cofounder of OneSpot and Executive Vice President of Operations for RevCycle Partners. "This simple yet sophisticated tool will directly impact how fast insurance payments hit your business checking account."

OneSpot is insurance billing software that simplifies and organizes complex billing tasks, providing the entire team with a clear view of the insurance side of the business. Launched in March, the first module, Insurance AR Manager, gives billers a centralized workspace, where they can organize, manage, track, and ultimately resolve outstanding, unpaid insurance claims.

OneSpot is owned by RevCycle Partners, the leading revenue cycle management outsourcing company in the eyecare industry. For more information on Claim Scrubber, visit Eyecare insurance claims scrubbing software (onespotbilling.com). For media inquiries, contact Kirsten Tangeros at [email protected].

