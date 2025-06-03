OneSpot Insurance Billing Tool for Eyecare Now Supports Compulink

OneSpot provides easy visibility into insurance accounts receivables and gives billers a centralized digital workspace to manage their billing process. Post this

In addition to Compulink, OneSpot also supports RevolutionEHR, Eyefinity Practice Management, OfficeMate, CrystalPM, and Eye Cloud Pro.

OneSpot offers two modules: Insurance AR Manager and Claim Scrubber.

AR Manager works alongside a practice's PMS, providing billers with a systematic way to tackle aged insurance claims. OneSpot gives billers daily to-do lists to prioritize and attack aged claims, providing transparency to the entire team. Ultimately resulting in fewer aged claims, increased cash flow, and revenue.

The second module, Claim Scrubber, is an automated claim scrubbing tool designed to free up billers from manual claim scrubbing. It reduces the amount of time a biller spends reviewing and correcting a claim, eliminating tedious work. The module also reduces the risk of revenue loss due to claim error and decreases the average number of days for a practice to get paid on a claim, increasing cash flow and reducing aging.

"With OneSpot, I've found it much easier to identify and work older claims that tend to get lost in our accounts receivable system," says Donna Rheaume, Focused Eye Care. "Three other coworkers and I love OneSpot's workflow and that our notes become part of the claims themselves. Our insurance accounts receivable is down since we began using OneSpot."

OneSpot is owned by RevCycle Partners, a leading revenue cycle management outsourcing service in the eyecare industry. Visit https://onespotbilling.com to find out more information or to schedule a demo. For media inquiries, contact Kirsten Tangeros at [email protected].

