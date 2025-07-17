OneSpot Launches First-Ever Monthly Eyecare Billing Podcast

The OneSpot Insurance Billing Podcast is all about helping owners, managers, and billers learn from those who are doing insurance billing right. Post this

The OneSpot Insurance Billing Podcast arrives at a critical moment.

According to Verified Market Reports, the vision insurance market was valued at $6.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to double by 2033, driving increased complexity in billing, reimbursement, and claims management. As practices face more payers, plans, and processes, they need smarter tools and strategies to manage their billing operations.

The podcast reflects OneSpot's core promise: helping eyecare practices master the chaos of insurance billing. Listeners will hear from billers, office managers, practice owners, and industry experts on how to:

Improve your revenue cycle process to reduce aged claims and speed up payments;

Avoid common billing mistakes;

Improve communication across billing and practice teams; and

Use technology to simplify workflows, support your team, and boost revenue.

OneSpot billing software is a centralized, digital billing workspace to manage your aging claims. It works alongside your practice management system (PMS), giving billing teams a clear, organized view of their insurance receivables and a systematic way to tackle claims. By helping teams prioritize daily tasks and reduce manual work, OneSpot empowers practices to improve cash flow, lower aging, and strengthen overall financial performance.

OneSpot supports major eyecare EHR platforms, including RevolutionEHR, Eyefinity Practice Management, OfficeMate, CrystalPM, Eye Cloud Pro, and Compulink. OneSpot is owned by RevCycle Partners, a leading revenue cycle management outsourcing service in the eyecare industry. The podcast can be found on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. For more information about the OneSpot Insurance Billing Podcast, visit The OneSpot Eyecare Insurance Billing Podcast.

