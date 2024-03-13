OneSpot Launches Insurance Billing Software to Fill Technology Gap in Eyecare

With OneSpot, the entire billing team now has a centralized digital hub to manage the insurance billing process. Post this

For most eyecare practices, managing the billing operation is still mostly low-tech – Excel spreadsheets, Post-It notes, and Google Drive. Some practices even print out claims to manage their AR, risking HIPAA violations. With OneSpot, the entire billing team now has a centralized digital hub to manage the insurance billing process. OneSpot automates repetitive tasks, providing a complete cloud-based solution to prioritize tasks, monitor aging claims, and scrub claims.

"OneSpot has provided easy visibility into accounts receivable," says Kelly MacDonald, O.D., with Focused Eye Care in Nashua, New Hampshire. "Since implementing OneSpot about a month ago, our accounts receivable over 120 days is down for the first time in over a year, and that is after an extremely busy first 2 months of the year. We now have a workflow that works for our billing department."

OneSpot's centralized hub improves the efficiency of billers and removes the risk of having all billing knowledge and expertise of the practice tied to a single employee. The software puts a laser focus on a practice's aging claims, providing billers with a systematic way to attack the claim resolution process.

"Both ODs and billers will appreciate OneSpot," says Christine Schneider, co-founder of OneSpot. "The dashboards give practice leaders KPIs into what historically has been a black hole for eyecare practices. And billers now have a tool that simplifies and organizes their daily tasks."

OneSpot is owned by RevCycle Partners, one of the leading revenue cycle management outsourcing services in the eyecare industry. Visit https://onespotbilling.com to find out more information or schedule a demo. For media inquiries, contact Kirsten Tangeros at [email protected].

