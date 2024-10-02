OneStaff Medical Earns Double Recognition for Exceptional Growth

In a time when many companies are simply trying to keep revenue stable, we've achieved above-average growth. That's a pretty amazing feat, considering we're one of the very few privately-owned agencies left. Post this

OneStaff's performance on the SIA list is particularly noteworthy. They landed a remarkable 33rd position out of 145 companies, demonstrating their exceptional growth within the competitive healthcare staffing sector. This achievement marks a ninth consecutive year on the SIA list, a testament to OneStaff's consistent dedication to excellence since 2016.

While the average growth across all 145 companies on the SIA list was 28.1%, OneStaff significantly outpaced the industry average with a stellar 46.3% growth from 2019 to 2023. This performance highlights OneStaff's ability to navigate market complexities and deliver exceptional value to both healthcare facilities and its talented pool of traveling healthcare professionals.

National Recognition for Sustained Growth

OneStaff's momentum extends beyond the healthcare staffing industry. The company secured the #2,185 position on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, showcasing its impressive growth across various sectors. This achievement marks a remarkable tenth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list, solidifying OneStaff's position among America's most dynamic private companies.

OneStaff's awe-inspiring growth trajectory is further emphasized by its 239% growth over a three-year period. Additionally, within their home state of Nebraska, OneStaff boasts a prestigious #22 ranking across all industries.

Commitment to Efficiency and Continued Success

"Being recognized on these prestigious lists for nearly a decade is a great honor, especially given the current challenges in our industry," said Andrew Wettengel, Director of Marketing at OneStaff Medical. "In a time when many companies are simply trying to keep revenue stable, we've achieved above-average growth. That's a pretty amazing feat, considering we're one of the very few privately-owned agencies left."

Wettengel continued, "This success reflects the loyalty of our traveling healthcare professionals and the adaptability of our internal teams to the market conditions. We've invested a lot of resources into making ourselves more efficient this past year, and don't see ourselves stopping this momentum any time soon."

OneStaff Medical's relentless pursuit of innovation and unwavering commitment to its employees and clients positions them for continued success in the ever-evolving healthcare staffing landscape.

About OneStaff Medical

OneStaff Medical is a travel nursing staffing agency with headquarters in Omaha, NE. OSM's recruiters work with nurses across the country to find the travel nursing assignment that's perfect for them. In addition, OSM provides resources and benefits to all travel nurses, including healthcare, private housing, travel reimbursement, and more.

