OneStaff Medical Makes 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List

Consistently recognized by both Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing privately-held companies in the U.S. and Staffing Industry Analyst (SIA) as one of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For," OneStaff walks that line between the "flexible start up" mentality and still offering the great office environment perks of some larger corporate "best places to work." That private-ownership allows OneStaff the freedom to be nimble, in the best interest of their travelers and internal employees, while their size allows them the stability, facility partnerships and volume of assignments that the "big guys" have.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"Being honored as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S. for the 10th year in a row, is an honor that we're extremely grateful for," said COO Jason Avenell. "Our growth trajectory (528%) in the last few years has been challenging, in a good way. It's a testimony to what can happen when you surround yourself with great talent, hard work, and inspiration to keep evolving."

About OneStaff Medical:

Founded in 2010, OneStaff Medical is a proud independently-owned Traveling Healthcare Agency focused on placing RNs, LPNs, Allied and Eldercare travelers in assignments across the country. Headquartered in Omaha, NE, with additional offices now in both Miamisburg, OH and

Clearwater, FL, OneStaff thrives on a casual/ creative workplace culture that's conducive to productivity and growth. We. Are. OneStaff.

