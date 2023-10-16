OneThird to Showcase AI-Powered Shelf Life Prediction Technology That Enables Flexible 'Best-By' Dates for Fresh Produce to Prevent Food Waste

"The worst kind of waste is unnecessary waste. A supply-chain wide approach to implementing flexible 'best-by' dates on packaging labels based on real-time shelf-life data will help finally eliminate it," said Marco Snikkers, founder and CEO of OneThird. Tweet this

Strawberries, for example, are a beloved fruit. The U.S. produces over one million tons annually — but strawberries are one of the world's most wasted foods. In California — which produces 80% of the strawberries grown in the U.S. — most average strawberries go uneaten. Farm issues cause some of these problems, but spoilage in the supply chain and grocery stores is a huge contributor.

How OneThird Works.

Most produce scanners in the market only provide outputs related to lab-based parameters, such as sugar, acidity and water content. OneThird provides an inclusive system that combines AI in proprietary algorithms with a near-infrared-based scanner to determine the shelf life of fresh produce— making it fast and non-destructive. The cloud-based OneThird dashboard tracks data and provides insights. Knowing the shelf life of produce in real-time enables stakeholders across the food supply chain to make immediate and dynamic decisions regarding the shipment and sale of produce, including:

Dynamic Routing: How to route the produce based on its shelf life and customer specifications;

Where to Sell: Repurpose to food banks or processing (sauces, freeze-drying) instead of having the produce rejected by customers due to short shelf-life;

Flexible Best-by Dates: Having 'best-by' dates based on real-time shelf-life and actual quality instead of highly conservative default values;

Dynamic Pricing: Grocers can apply in-store discounts if produce is near expiration.

"The worst kind of waste is unnecessary waste. A supply-chain wide approach to implementing flexible 'best-by' dates on packaging labels based on real-time shelf-life data will help finally eliminate it," said Marco Snikkers, founder and CEO of OneThird. "Our technology enables produce supply chain stakeholders to eliminate 25% of waste on average – potentially helping to prevent 2.5% of global carbon emissions — and every additional day of produce sales results in 10-20% more margin."

The United Nations identifies food waste as a major sustainability development challenge. Up to one-third of the food brought to market annually is wasted at an estimated cost of $1 trillion dollars, and as much as 40% of food is wasted in the U.S. Almost half of the globally wasted food – 40% – is fresh produce.

About OneThird

OneThird is on a mission to address a $1 trillion annual problem — reducing the loss of one-third of all food produced worldwide. OneThird's food tech solutions for growers, distributors and grocery retailers allow for high-accuracy, shelf-life prediction of produce at any stage of the supply chain — ensuring the right product gets to the right place at the right time. Using passion and creativity, OneThird delivers meaningful solutions to improve sustainability efforts, feed those in need, and save customers money.

Founded in 2019 in a digital incubator for FTSE 100 company Halma plc [LON:HLMA] and based in Enschede, The Netherlands, OneThird is a privately held company backed by impact investors Pymwymic, SHIFT Invest and Oost NL. Follow OneThird on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or learn more at https://onethird.io.

